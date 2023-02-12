Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 3-5 8-12 8-12 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 8-12 8-12 7-10 7-10

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers likely. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 12:30 PM HST. Sunrise 6:58 AM HST. Sunset 6:22 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.5 feet 08:42 PM HST. Low 1.3 feet 01:17 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 04:42 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers likely with

isolated thunderstorms. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 01:26 PM HST. Sunrise 6:58 AM HST. Sunset 6:22 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Large and rough trade wind swell will continue along east facing shores through tonight, and a High Surf Advisory remains in effect. Surf will remain above seasonal levels Monday through late in the week due to strong trades over and upstream of the islands. The greatest potential for a continuation of advisory level surf for east facing shores will be around Kauai and Oahu, potentially through late in the week, where the winds over and upstream will remain the strongest.

A pair of northwest swells will push north shore surf to near the advisory level at the peaks this week. The first swell will build today, peak tonight and Monday, then decline Monday night and Tuesday. A second northwest swell will build on Wednesday, peak Thursday, and decline Friday. South facing shores will experience minimal surf this week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. This builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW 5-10mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with NW winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.