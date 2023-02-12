Maui Surf Forecast for February 12, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|8-12
|8-12
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|8-12
|8-12
|7-10
|7-10
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Showers likely.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:22 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers with isolated
thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Showers likely with
isolated thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:58 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:22 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Large and rough trade wind swell will continue along east facing shores through tonight, and a High Surf Advisory remains in effect. Surf will remain above seasonal levels Monday through late in the week due to strong trades over and upstream of the islands. The greatest potential for a continuation of advisory level surf for east facing shores will be around Kauai and Oahu, potentially through late in the week, where the winds over and upstream will remain the strongest.
A pair of northwest swells will push north shore surf to near the advisory level at the peaks this week. The first swell will build today, peak tonight and Monday, then decline Monday night and Tuesday. A second northwest swell will build on Wednesday, peak Thursday, and decline Friday. South facing shores will experience minimal surf this week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. This builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW 5-10mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with NW winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com