Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 12, 2023

February 12, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Steven Mark

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
3-5
8-12
8-12 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
8-12
8-12
7-10
7-10 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 12:30 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:22 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers with isolated

                            thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 08:42 PM HST.




Low 1.3 feet 01:17 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 04:42 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Showers likely with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 01:26 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:22 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Large and rough trade wind swell will continue along east facing shores through tonight, and a High Surf Advisory remains in effect. Surf will remain above seasonal levels Monday through late in the week due to strong trades over and upstream of the islands. The greatest potential for a continuation of advisory level surf for east facing shores will be around Kauai and Oahu, potentially through late in the week, where the winds over and upstream will remain the strongest. 


A pair of northwest swells will push north shore surf to near the advisory level at the peaks this week. The first swell will build today, peak tonight and Monday, then decline Monday night and Tuesday. A second northwest swell will build on Wednesday, peak Thursday, and decline Friday. South facing shores will experience minimal surf this week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist high ENE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. This builds to waist to chest high for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SW 5-10mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with NW winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
