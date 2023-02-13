Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi – Feb. 11: Puamakamae Desoto, Laiana Kano-Wong; and Kalanoweo Desoto Blessing the Opening Ceremony of the Sunset Hurley pro prior to the commencement of the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach on Feb. 11, 2023 at Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo by Brent Bielmann/World Surf League)

The Women’s Opening Rounds have been called ON at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach, the second stop on the World Surf League 2023 Championship Tour, for an 8:03 a.m. HST start in 8-to-12 foot waves at North Shore’s iconic Sunset Beach.

Women’s Round 1 will kick off the competition, followed by the women’s Elimination Round. The women’s Round of 16 and the men’s Opening Round are currently on standby for a potential start today. A decision on continuing with men’s or women’s will be determined by the WSL Tours and Competition team after women’s Opening Round 1.

The first heat of the event will feature Final 5 competitor Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Pipeline standout Molly Picklum (AUS), and injury replacement Teresa Bonvalot (PRT), according to the WSL.

Reigning eight-time World Champion Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) has slid all the way to 15th on the rankings after an early loss at Pipeline. She will get her campaign started again in Heat 2 against event wildcard and Sunset Beach specialist Zoe McDougall (HAW) and Australia’s Isabella Nichols.

Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi – Feb. 11: Five-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore of Hawaiʻi at the Rising Tides activation supported by Pura Vida prior to the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach on Feb. 11, 2023 at Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo by Tony Heff/World Surf League)

Five-time World Champion Carissa Moore (HAW) is entering the event wearing the coveted yellow Leader jersey after her recent win at Pipeline. She will matchup against Caroline Marks (USA) and injury replacement and former CT surfer, Luana Silva (BRA), in Heat 3.

The final heat of the women’s Opening Round will see last year’s Hurley Pro Sunset Beach Semifinalist Gabriela Bryan (HAW) face tour veteran Lakey Peterson (USA) and Macy Callaghan (AUS).

Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi – Feb. 11: Gabriela Bryan of Hawaiʻi at the Rising Tides activation supported by Pura Vida prior to the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach on Feb. 11, 2023 at Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo by Tony Heff/World Surf League)

Hurley Pro Sunset Beach Women’s Opening Round Matchups:

Heat 1: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) vs. Molly Picklum (AUS) vs. Teresa Bonvalot (PRT)

Heat 2: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) vs. Isabella Nichols (AUS) vs. Zoe McDougall (HAW)

Heat 3: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Caroline Marks (USA) vs. Luana Silva (BRA)

Heat 4: Brisa Hennessy (CRC) vs. Courtney Conlogue (USA) vs. Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS)

Heat 5: Tyler Wright (AUS) vs. Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW) vs. Caitlin Simmers (USA)

Heat 6: Lakey Peterson (USA) vs. Gabriela Bryan (HAW) vs. Macy Callaghan (AUS)

Hurley Pro Sunset Beach Men’s Opening Round Matchups:

Heat 1: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) vs. Matthew McGillivray (RSA) vs. Michael Rodrigues (BRA)

Heat 2: Caio Ibelli (BRA) vs. Barron Mamiya (HAW) vs. Ezekiel Lau (HAW)

Heat 3: Ethan Ewing (AUS) vs. Nat Young (USA) vs. Carlos Munoz (CRC)

Heat 4: Italo Ferreira (BRA) vs. Seth Moniz (HAW) vs. Keanu Asing (HAW)

Heat 5: Jack Robinson (AUS) vs. Jake Marshall (USA) vs. Eli Hanneman (HAW)

Heat 6: Filipe Toledo (BRA) vs. Liam O’Brien (AUS) vs. Kai Lenny (HAW)

Heat 7: Miguel Pupo (BRA) vs. Kelly Slater (USA) vs. Maxime Huscenot (FRA)

Heat 8: John John Florence (HAW) vs. Joao Chianca (BRA) vs. Jackson Baker (AUS)

Heat 9: Griffin Colapinto (USA) vs. Samuel Pupo (BRA) vs. Ian Gentil (HAW)

Heat 10: Callum Robson (AUS) vs. Yago Dora (BRA) vs. Rio Waida (INA)

Heat 11: Jordy Smith (RSA) vs. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA) vs. Kolohe Andino (USA)

Heat 12: Gabriel Medina (BRA) vs. Connor O’Leary (AUS) vs. Ryan Callinan (AUS)

Watch LIVE

The Hurley Pro Sunset Beach will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL’s YouTube channel, and the free WSL app. For fans watching in Brazil, coverage of the competition’s Quarterfinals and beyond will continue exclusively on WorldSurfLeague.com and SporTV.



The Hurley Pro Sunset Beach is supported by Hurley, YETI, 805 Beer, Red Bull, Shiseido, Craft 1861, Turtle Bay, True Surf, Sambazon, Spectrum, Pura Vida, Surfline, and Surfshark.