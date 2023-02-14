Maui Activities

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua unveils The Fire Lānai Collection

February 14, 2023, 10:26 AM HST
The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua has unveiled a new room category – The Fire Lānai Collection, the final phase of its $100 million transformation.

With this addition, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua becomes the only resort in the Hawaiian Islands to offer guestrooms with private fire pits.

  • The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua’s The Fire Lānai Collection. PC: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua
  • The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua’s The Fire Lānai Collection. PC: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua
  • The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua’s The Fire Lānai Collection. PC: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua
  • Aerial view of The Ritz-Carlton Maui. PC: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua
  • Aerial view of The Ritz-Carlton Maui. PC: The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

The Fire Lānai Collection consists of 33 guestrooms and suites designed with sophisticated, island-inspired décor. Each room or suite features extended lānai with a private fire pit, custom outdoor lounge furniture and a dining table, along with views of Kapalua’s tropical landscape. The interior of each guestroom embraces soothing earth tones and showcases handcrafted artwork by local artists.

“We are excited to celebrate the resort’s new era with the addition of The Fire Lānai Collection,” said Andrew Rogers, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua in a news release. “These rooms give our guests a new opportunity to savor nature’s beauty. There’s a special feeling when you gather around a fire pit at night and watch the stars twinkle across the sky.”

The Fire Lānai Collection adds to the premium offerings available at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

Guests can now enjoy the brand-new Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge at the Ānuenue Room, a hotel-within-a-hotel and a coveted hideaway. A new arrival experience and lobby lānai with fire pits and panoramic views of Honokahua Bay debuted within the past year. Recently redesigned one- and two-bedroom residential suites feature configurations ideal for families with kitchens and separate living rooms.

