Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 17, 2023

February 17, 2023, 6:01 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jan Busch

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
3-5
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
6-10
6-10
7-11
7-11 







TODAY







Weather
Cloudy. Showers with isolated

                            thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

                            produce heavy rainfall. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 08:16 AM HST.




High 1.0 feet 12:10 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:24 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Showers with isolated

                            thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

                            produce heavy rainfall. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 06:29 PM HST.




High 2.7 feet 02:03 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Showers with isolated

                            thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

                            produce heavy rainfall. 		




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 08:36 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:06 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:55 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:25 PM HST.









Swell Summary




No significant northwest swells are expected during the next 7 days, with only small surf expected along north and west facing shores. East shore surf will build today as east-southeast winds strengthen. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect from 6 AM this morning until 6 PM Saturday, and this advisory may need to be extended through the middle of next week as winds over and upstream of the islands will continue to support large and rough surf. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Ankle to knee high E wind swell for the morning going more NE and building into the waist to chest range in the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Choppy, strong sideshore current in the morning with ESE winds 30-35mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW less than 5mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high S short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 30-35mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Comments
