Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 6-10 6-10 7-11 7-11

TODAY Weather Cloudy. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 08:16 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 12:10 PM HST. Sunrise 6:55 AM HST. Sunset 6:24 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 06:29 PM HST. High 2.7 feet 02:03 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Cloudy. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 08:36 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:06 PM HST. Sunrise 6:55 AM HST. Sunset 6:25 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant northwest swells are expected during the next 7 days, with only small surf expected along north and west facing shores. East shore surf will build today as east-southeast winds strengthen. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect from 6 AM this morning until 6 PM Saturday, and this advisory may need to be extended through the middle of next week as winds over and upstream of the islands will continue to support large and rough surf.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high E wind swell for the morning going more NE and building into the waist to chest range in the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy, strong sideshore current in the morning with ESE winds 30-35mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW less than 5mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high S short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 30-35mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph.