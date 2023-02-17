Maui Surf Forecast for February 17, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|5-7
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|6-10
|6-10
|7-11
|7-11
|Weather
|Cloudy. Showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:24 PM HST.
|Weather
|Cloudy. Showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Cloudy. Showers with isolated
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:25 PM HST.
Swell Summary
No significant northwest swells are expected during the next 7 days, with only small surf expected along north and west facing shores. East shore surf will build today as east-southeast winds strengthen. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect from 6 AM this morning until 6 PM Saturday, and this advisory may need to be extended through the middle of next week as winds over and upstream of the islands will continue to support large and rough surf.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high E wind swell for the morning going more NE and building into the waist to chest range in the afternoon.
Conditions: Choppy, strong sideshore current in the morning with ESE winds 30-35mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW less than 5mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high S short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon with occasional waist sets.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 30-35mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com