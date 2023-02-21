Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 7-10

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 09:58 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 03:28 PM HST. Sunrise 6:53 AM HST. Sunset 6:26 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:25 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 04:03 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 10:27 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 04:15 PM HST. Sunrise 6:52 AM HST. Sunset 6:27 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through the week due to persistent and strong trade winds over and upstream of the Hawaiian Islands. Surf heights along east facing shores are reaching High Surf Advisory levels today through Wednesday due to strong winds. East shore surf will likely hold at low end advisory levels through the weekend. A series of small, medium to long period northwest swells will move through the island waters through the weekend. Expect surf heights along south, west and north facing shores to small through Sunday.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 25-30mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high S short period wind swell.

Conditions: Clean with NE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean with ESE winds 25-30mph.