Maui Surf Forecast for February 21, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|7-10
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 70s.
|Winds
|Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:26 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:52 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:27 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through the week due to persistent and strong trade winds over and upstream of the Hawaiian Islands. Surf heights along east facing shores are reaching High Surf Advisory levels today through Wednesday due to strong winds. East shore surf will likely hold at low end advisory levels through the weekend. A series of small, medium to long period northwest swells will move through the island waters through the weekend. Expect surf heights along south, west and north facing shores to small through Sunday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 25-30mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high S short period wind swell.
Conditions: Clean with NE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean with ESE winds 25-30mph.
