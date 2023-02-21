Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 21, 2023

February 21, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Chris Archer / ArcherShoots

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
7-10
7-10
7-10
7-10 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 09:58 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 03:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:26 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:25 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 04:03 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:27 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 04:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:52 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:27 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores will remain rough through the week due to persistent and strong trade winds over and upstream of the Hawaiian Islands. Surf heights along east facing shores are reaching High Surf Advisory levels today through Wednesday due to strong winds. East shore surf will likely hold at low end advisory levels through the weekend. A series of small, medium to long period northwest swells will move through the island waters through the weekend. Expect surf heights along south, west and north facing shores to small through Sunday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 25-30mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Ankle to knee high S short period wind swell.



				  Conditions: Clean with NE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean with ESE winds 25-30mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Comments
