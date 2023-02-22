Maui News

Earthjustice files lawsuit to protect sea turtles, sharks, whales

February 22, 2023, 1:28 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Earthjustice filed suit today on behalf of the Conservation Council for Hawai‘i and native Hawaiian cultural practitioner Mike Nakachi seeking protection of a host of threatened and endangered Pacific Ocean species from harm.

The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the District of Hawaiʻi. The suit argues that the Fisheries Service is allowing Hawai‘i deep-set longline and American Samoa longline fishing operations to operate in the Western and Central Pacific without completing the legally-required evaluations of the fleets’ effects on threatened and endangered species. The suit is seeking protection from impacts for green sea turtles, olive ridley sea turtles, loggerhead sea turtles, hawksbill sea turtles, leatherback sea turtles, sperm whales, scalloped hammerhead sharks and the Main Hawaiian Island insular false killer whale.

“The Hawai‘i deep-set longline and American Samoa longline fisheries attempt to catch tuna and other far-ranging open ocean fish species by laying dozens of miles of baited hooks in the water. This indiscriminate fishing method catches, injures, and kills myriad species it is not meant to catch, including every species of sea turtle that roams the Pacific Ocean and numerous marine mammal and shark species,” the lawsuit alleges.

The federal Fisheries Service is charged with protecting endangered and threatened species.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

According to Earthjustice, the Hawai‘i deep-set longline fishery has caught, injured, or killed more olive ridley, green, and loggerhead sea turtles every year since 2017 than its “incidental take” limits allow.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to go to court, but these long, hooked lines that aim to catch tuna are killing and maiming numerous creatures that make up our marine ecosystem,” said Mike Nakachi, a native Hawaiian cultural practitioner, diver, and educator. “They’re emptying our ocean of animals we used to see in great numbers—sharks, turtles, whales—and robbing us of our cultural heritage.”

The lawsuit asks the court to order the Fisheries Service to do the required evaluations to protect endangered and threatened species within 90 days.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Update Salvage Plan In Development For Grounded Luxury Yacht 2Hawaiʻis First Sonic Restaurant On Maui Opens To Crowd And Repeat First Customer 3County Issues Emergency Permit For Removal Of Private Yacht Grounded At Honolua Bay 4Grounded Yacht At Honolua Leaked Fuel Damaged Coral Removal Could Take Days 5Vessel Runs Aground At Honolua Bay On Maui 6500 Healthcare Workers At Maui Health System Begin Strike Today Over Pay