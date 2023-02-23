Benny Uyetake. PC: courtesy

The monthly Kīhei 4th Friday event takes place on Feb. 24, 2023 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka in South Maui. The public is invited to enjoy live music, food booths and trucks, art, crafts, and shopping.

Free entertainment features Arlie-Avery Asiu, Dance Maui, James Somera, Lenny Castellanos, Kenny Gieser and Benny Uyetake. There’s also Missy Aguilar in the Food Court; and, enjoy Maui’s Classic Cruisers on display near the Keiki Zone.

Free Evening Entertainment at K4F Main Stage 6-9 p.m.:

6-6:10 p.m. Intro – MC Kathy Collins

6:10-7:15 p.m. Arlie-Avery Asiu

7:15-7:25 p.m. Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

7:25-7:40 p.m. Dance Maui

7:40- 7:50 p.m. Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

7:45-8:55 p.m. James Somera, Lenny Castellanos, Kenny Gieser and Benny Uyetake

8:55-9 p.m. Closing Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

Food Court:

6:15 – 8:45 p.m. – Missy Aguilar

Free parking is available less than one block away at Azeka Makai, Kīhei Plaza. Activities for keiki and teens includes face painting and balloon twisting. Kīhei Charter School will also be on hand fundraisers.

Food Booths and Food Trucks include: Al’s BBQ, Dope BBQ, Wai Lemi, Holo Holo Garlic Noodles, Hauʻoliʻoli ʻOhana, Like Poke, Mau Mau’s Kau Kau, Nonoyda Poi Cascaroon, Taste of Aloha 808, Maui Cookie Lab, Molokaʻi Hot Bread and Yellow Belly.

Retailers include: Abilay’s, Alpha Maui, Babelyn Basey, Baz Maui Art, Bead inspired, Boobie Shack, Costco, Da Beehive, Deb Heart, Dream Jewelry, Europia Artisans, Free Spirit Art, Gritty Goddess, Habitual Aloha, Healing Hands, Honi Designs, Hang Um Hawaii, Holly Warrington Photography, HumBow Barks, Island Creations, I See Ya Jewels, Island Virtual, Jessica Tepora Art, Jonerz and the Sparrow, Kahele Maui, Kawai Ali’i Designs, Kept Jewelry, Lorayne Designs, Linx Hawaii, Lokelani Burlap, Lucid Airbrush Tattoo, , Mana’o Radio, Maui Shellery, Maui Sugar Museum, Maui Macaroons, Maui Splash Soaps, Meahnalima, Mishni Bikini, Mystic of the Rainbow, Out of the Blue, Pacific Chiropractic, Paia Spice Co., The 808 Team, The Clay Boutique, The Birdie Boutique, The Hex Press, Trend Boutique, Sun Meets the Sea, Sunflower Gifts, Unusual Design, Upcountry Aloha, and Wilikina Creations.

In addition, Azeka Shopping Center has a variety of eateries Mauka and Makai: Coconuts Fish Café, Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill, Ekolu Kitchen 1279, Fork & Salad, HomeMaid Café, Izakaya Genbe, Java Café, Maui Pie, Miso Phat Sushi, Nalu’s South Shore Grill, Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food, Panda Express, Peace Love Shave Ice, Peggy Sue’s, Roasted Chiles, Von’s Chicken, and Wow Wow Lemonade.

Kīhei 4th Friday is always looking for volunteers. If you are interested in giving back to your community and participating in an exciting monthly event, please contact organizers by email or post to the event’s Facebook page. For more information please go to www.kiheifridays.com.

Maui Friday Town Parties is an initiative developed by the Maui County Office of Economic Development to showcase our island’s historic towns and celebrate the unique nature of their businesses communities.