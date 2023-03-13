Mayor Richard Bissen will deliver his first State of the County address at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 on the front lawn of Kalana O Maui, the County Building in Wailuku.

He first took office on Jan. 2, 2023.

The upcoming event is open to the public and will be broadcast live on Akakū Maui Community Media Channels 53, 54 and 55. It will also be live streamed on the County of Maui Facebook page, Akaku.org and on the Akakū Maui Stream app.