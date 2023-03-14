Liz Morales of Ahumanu. File PC: UH Maui College.

Liz Morales, founder of the wahine trio Ahumanu, and Jordan Soon, singer-songwriter from Wailuku, will perform at this month’s Hawaiian Music Series on the front lawn of the Baldwin Home museum in Lahaina. Now in its 15th year, the free event will be held on Thursday, March 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Liz Morales took a chance and left the Maui radio station KPOA and the security of her established career as Maui radio talent, Kopaʻa Tita. She embarked on a journey to follow her childhood dream of becoming a full-time Hawaiian musician.

“What I wanted was to become a musicIan for a Polynesian review or a backup singer for any popular singer in the business. It made me happy to think about doing that,” said Morales.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

She is a singer-songwriter who has performed alongside some of Hawaiʻi’s notables; Amy Hanaialiʻi, Raiatea Helm and Owana Salazar, just to name a few. She has an extensive knowledge of Hawaiian, Country, Rock and Roll, and R&B music.

Jordan Soon

Jordan Soon is a singer-songwriter from Wailuku. In January of 2016, Jordan got his first opportunity to take his talent to the main stage. He has been mentored by several island musicians.

Jordan released his very first digital single, “Flashlight” on Nov. 4, 2020, and his first original titled “Just Believe In Yourself” was released on Jan. 7, 2022.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Concert seating is on the lawn and the low rock wall with limited chairs available. Blankets, mats and low-back beach chairs are welcome. The Baldwin Home Museum is located on the corner of Front and Dickenson Streets is Lahaina. Paid parking is available behind the museum.

This free, outdoor concert is part of Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s Hawaiian Music Series, held on the last Thursday of every month. Support for the event is provided by County of Maui Economic Development and members of Lahaina Restoration Foundation.