Crime Statistics

Maui police seek man wanted for alleged burglary and theft

March 14, 2023, 10:01 AM HST
David Kaanana IV. Photo from December 2022, courtesy Maui Police Department.

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted on a $50,000 warrant of arrest for allegations of second degree burglary, second degree theft , criminal property damage, and possession of burglar’s tools.

David Kaanana IV, 33, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weights 160 pounds, and has a tattoo of the name Kaanana down his spine, and a tribal tattoo on his left forearm with the zip code 96793.

Maui police say anyone with information on Kaanana’s whereabouts is encouraged to call police at 808-244-6468. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can do so by calling Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.

