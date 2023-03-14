David Kaanana IV. Photo from December 2022, courtesy Maui Police Department.

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted on a $50,000 warrant of arrest for allegations of second degree burglary, second degree theft , criminal property damage, and possession of burglar’s tools.

David Kaanana IV, 33, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weights 160 pounds, and has a tattoo of the name Kaanana down his spine, and a tribal tattoo on his left forearm with the zip code 96793.

Maui police say anyone with information on Kaanana’s whereabouts is encouraged to call police at 808-244-6468. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can do so by calling Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.