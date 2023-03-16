Maui News

Input sought for management of Kīpahulu Forest Reserve on Maui

March 16, 2023, 2:30 PM HST
The Kīpahulu Forest Reserve spans over 2,389 acres and is managed by the Division of Forestry and Wildlife as part of the Forest Reserve System. This system accounts for nearly 684,000 acres of state-managed land across 55 forest reserves statewide.

Management efforts on the southeast slopes of Haleakalā aim to gradually restore the native forest ecosystem of Maui’s Kīpahulu Forest Reserve.

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife is seeking community input on a draft plan to help guide priorities for the area over the next decade. The 10-year plan outlines the reserve’s history, boundary changes since its establishment in 1914, and long-term management goals.

In addition to producing the draft plan itself, DOFAW offers an online platform to engage people in learning about the Kīpahulu Forest Reserve and contributing to the planning process. Using the state’s digital mapping system as a foundation, users can explore virtual information guides describing the Kīpahulu Forest Reserve’s past, its natural resources, threats, public uses and proposed management priorities.

Users can also participate in an online community survey and find information on how to submit comments that will be included in the planning process. Comments must be submitted by Friday, April 21, 2023.

  1. By email to [email protected];
  2. Online at: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/4e6abda59ef0472c83e6dc07021d3ac6/;
  3. Written comments for the plan can be submitted in hard-copy if postmarked no later than Friday, April 21, 2023. Mail to the Forestry Program Manager at 1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 325, Honolulu, HI 96813.

