As part of National Reading Month, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and The Morning KISS on 99.9 KISS FM are partnering with Maui Family Support Services to encourage Maui parents to read to their keiki every day.

On Saturday, March 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. the Raising Cane’s at 176 Hoʻokele Street in Kahului hosts a celebrity reading event to offer parents a place to celebrate, gather and connect with their keiki by reading aloud.

“As parents, we all need to make time to read aloud to our young keiki,” said 99.9 KISS FM’s Ed Kanoi and Brandee. “Reading not only gives us quality time together, but it also helps our keiki build their vocabulary, expand their imagination, and increase their knowledge of the world.”

Readers include: Ed Kanoi & Brandee from The Morning KISS; Chelsea Davis, Hawaii News Now Reporter; and Jenny Coon & Nicki Barsamian, Author and Illustrator of the children’s book Huaka’i o Maui. Parents can register online by visiting www.kissfmmaui.com

The first 50 people to register online for the event will receive goodies including a Cane’s Reading Program bookmark with a Free Cane’s kids combo certificate to use at a later date.

In addition, all attendees can sign-up for a drawing for family activity prize pack worth over $250. This features:

(1) Fun Factory $100 VIP Card with 500 tokens.

(1) Family four pack of tickets to see Paw Patrol – The Great Pirate Adventure at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center.

(4) Raising Cane’s box combo cards.

The Children’s Book: Huaka’i o Maui, An Island Guidebook for Families – by local author Jenny Coon and local illustrator Nicki Barsamian.

All keiki will be treated to Raising Cane’s famous lemonade.

“Raising Cane’s is committed to Active Community Involvement and is proud to partner with Maui Family Support Services to encourage more Maui adults to read daily with thekeiki in their lives,” said Raising Cane’s Marketing Leader Ali Urbick. “Cane’s is honored to provide a community space for families to enjoy a meal and a story together.”

Cane’s offers reading incentive bookmarks to Hawaiʻi educators for their students 12 years and younger to challenge them to read seven books this March. Each bookmark has a paw print to be checked for each book read. After reading seven books, keiki can turn in their completed bookmarks to their local Raising Cane’s Chicken Finger restaurant to get a free kids combo.

Educators can request bookmarks at www.canesandcommunity.com.