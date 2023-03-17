Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 17, 2023

March 17, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
West winds around 5 mph, becoming north

                            in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 07:31 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 11:27 AM HST.




Low -0.2 feet 05:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:32 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:36 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 01:00 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

                            in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 07:38 AM HST.




High 1.2 feet 12:27 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:31 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:36 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Seas will remain on the small side for all Hawaiian waters with minimal swell energy expected in the short term. By Sunday morning a medium period north (340-360) swell will build into the islands, boosting surf heights along north facing shores. Two additional swells arrive by Wednesday with another small medium period north (350-010) swell and a small long period northwest (320-330) swell building into the region. 


South shores will also see the forerunners of a small long period swell arrive by Monday, producing head high surf by Tuesday, and then slowly fade into Wednesday. East swell energy will get into the action from Wednesday onward building surf heights along east facing shores. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with W winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
