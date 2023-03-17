Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds West winds around 5 mph, becoming north

in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 07:31 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 11:27 AM HST. Low -0.2 feet 05:28 PM HST. Sunrise 6:32 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 01:00 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 07:38 AM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:27 PM HST. Sunrise 6:31 AM HST. Sunset 6:36 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Seas will remain on the small side for all Hawaiian waters with minimal swell energy expected in the short term. By Sunday morning a medium period north (340-360) swell will build into the islands, boosting surf heights along north facing shores. Two additional swells arrive by Wednesday with another small medium period north (350-010) swell and a small long period northwest (320-330) swell building into the region.

South shores will also see the forerunners of a small long period swell arrive by Monday, producing head high surf by Tuesday, and then slowly fade into Wednesday. East swell energy will get into the action from Wednesday onward building surf heights along east facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with W winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.