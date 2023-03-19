Hawaiian Heart – Bronson, Taiana, John on porch (photo by Vincent Ricafort)

Director Josh Goldman announced today the World Premiere release date of the EP for the Hawaiian Heart movie, in it’s entirety, is Friday March 24, 2023 at a live performance event at the new Island Sound Studios in Hawaiʻi Kai on Oʻahu

The EP includes the titles: Hawaiian Heart, Shoots Den, Hanapepe, Lani, Wahine from Waimea. All five songs were written and produced by Josh Goldman (Director/Writer) and John Cruz (Music Supervisor/Writer/Performer) for the upcoming movie being filmed throughout the Hawaiian Islands.

The EP, available worldwide for streaming and downloading on March 24, 2023 from GRANDRIDGE RECORDS, features performances from John Cruz and the film’s stars Taiana Tully and Bronson Varde.

The movie is being produced by Oʻahu-based Sight & Sound Productions, Bryan Spicer (“Magnum P.I.”, “Hawaii Five-0”) will serve as executive producer.

“Hawaiian Heart” is a musical rom-com about Lani, a young woman returning home to Kauaʻi for the first time in years, reuniting with her high school sweetheart.

John Cruz serves as music supervisor and has a supporting role in the film, which features 15 original songs written by Goldman and Cruz.

“This movie is very much a passion project for everyone involved,” said Director and writer Josh Goldman. “It’s a love letter to Hawai‘i, with songs about places on Kaua‘i like Waimea and Hanapēpē, and about ideals like the importance of ʻohana, and the kuleana we all have to the ʻāina, and each other. We are incredibly honored to be working with knowledgeable Kumu Hula Leināʻala Jardin and Dr. Keao NeSmith as cultural advisors on this project. Our entire Hawaiian Heart ʻohana is dedicated to giving back to the community, and to ensure we’re giving back in meaningful ways, we have formed a brain trust of local community leaders to advise our production.”

Goldman said he and Cruz are excited to share the songs and don’t want to wait until the film is released. “John, Taiana and Bronson have given amazing performances, as have all the incredible musicians we’ve collaborated with. My hope is that this special preview will get everyone as excited for “Hawaiian Heart” as we are. Plus, you’ll already know some of the songs when the film comes out, so you can sing along! It’s all about sharing aloha,” he said.

A portion of proceeds from the music being releasing now will be donated to local charities.

“I want to take the opportunity to say mahalo to everyone across the islands who has helped us not only bring this project to life, but to be pono and spread aloha as well. From our cultural advisors to business people and community leaders like Kenny Ishii, Christina Aiu, and Paul Horner who have helped guide us along the way. Mahalo nui loa for your support,” said Goldman.