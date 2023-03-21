Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 08:43 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 02:40 PM HST. Sunrise 6:28 AM HST. Sunset 6:37 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 08:37 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 02:53 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:08 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 03:22 PM HST. Sunrise 6:27 AM HST. Sunset 6:38 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf is expected to remain below advisory levels on all shores over the next week. The current short-period north (350-010 degree) swell will continue to decline today. A mix of small northwest swells will maintain modest surf along many exposed north and west facing shorelines Wednesday into Friday. Increased easterly winds around midweek will result in choppy wind waves along east facing shores. A small, medium-period south (190 degrees) swell today will help to boost surf a foot or so along many south facing shores into Thursday morning.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Waist to chest high NNE medium period swell for the morning going more NE and building into the stomach to shoulder range in the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 25-30mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist high NNE medium period swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This fades through the day (minimal surf for the afternoon).

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.