Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for March 21, 2023

March 21, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 08:43 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 02:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:28 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:37 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 08:37 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 02:53 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny until 12 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:08 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 03:22 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:27 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:38 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf is expected to remain below advisory levels on all shores over the next week. The current short-period north (350-010 degree) swell will continue to decline today. A mix of small northwest swells will maintain modest surf along many exposed north and west facing shorelines Wednesday into Friday. Increased easterly winds around midweek will result in choppy wind waves along east facing shores. A small, medium-period south (190 degrees) swell today will help to boost surf a foot or so along many south facing shores into Thursday morning. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to chest high NNE medium period swell for the morning going more NE and building into the stomach to shoulder range in the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 25-30mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist high NNE medium period swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This fades through the day (minimal surf for the afternoon).



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
