Maui Surf Forecast for March 22, 2023

March 22, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
3-5
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
6-8
5-7
4-6
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:08 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 03:22 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:27 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:38 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 09:19 PM HST.




High 2.0 feet 03:14 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:32 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 04:04 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:26 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:38 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf is expected to remain below advisory levels on all shores through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will gradually decline later today through Friday. The current short- period north swell will steadily decline today. A mix of small northwest swells will maintain modest surf along many exposed north and west facing shorelines Thursday and Friday. A small, medium- period south swell will slowly fade over the next couple of days. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high ENE wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with WNW winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




