Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 6-8 5-7 4-6 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:08 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 03:22 PM HST. Sunrise 6:27 AM HST. Sunset 6:38 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 09:19 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 03:14 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:32 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 04:04 PM HST. Sunrise 6:26 AM HST. Sunset 6:38 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf is expected to remain below advisory levels on all shores through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will gradually decline later today through Friday. The current short- period north swell will steadily decline today. A mix of small northwest swells will maintain modest surf along many exposed north and west facing shorelines Thursday and Friday. A small, medium- period south swell will slowly fade over the next couple of days.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Waist to stomach high ENE wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with WNW winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.