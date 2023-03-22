Maui Surf Forecast for March 22, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|6-8
|5-7
|4-6
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:27 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:38 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:26 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:38 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf is expected to remain below advisory levels on all shores through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will gradually decline later today through Friday. The current short- period north swell will steadily decline today. A mix of small northwest swells will maintain modest surf along many exposed north and west facing shorelines Thursday and Friday. A small, medium- period south swell will slowly fade over the next couple of days.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high ENE wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with WNW winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com