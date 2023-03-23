A Maui physician has been charged with unlawful distribution of hydrocodone and other controlled substances, according to a criminal complaint and affidavit.

The Department of Justice, US Attorney’s Office reports that 74-year-old Chris A. Boulange, was arrested on Tuesday on four counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances following an undercover operation between June and November, conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Each count, if convicted, carries a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years and a fine of not more than $1,000,000. The federal complaint and charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until indicted and proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The complaint identified the controlled substances as hydrocodone, alprazolam (also known as Xanax), and diazepam (also known as Valium).

Boulange made his initial appearance Wednesday before Magistrate Judge Wes Reber Porter.

During the investigation an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”) agent sought an appointment with Boulange, posing as a new patient seeking a prescription of opioids. Between July 2022 and November 2022, the undercover agent met with Boulange four times, each time occurring at a restaurant or bar rather than a medical office, according to the Justice Department.

“After each of the meetings, Boulange issued prescriptions for the undercover agent to hydrocodone. One of prescriptions also included alprazolam and another included diazepam. The complaint states that each of the prescriptions was issued outside the usual course of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose,” according to a department news release.

This case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration in partnership with the Hawaiʻi State Sheriff’s Division, Honolulu Police Department, and Maui Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Michael F. Albanese.