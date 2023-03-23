Maui News

Nutrition Services Director celebrates 40 years at Hale Makua

March 23, 2023, 1:54 PM HST
Hale Makua’s Nutrition Services Director, Rosie Kahiamoe, was honored by fellow staff for her 40 years of service. She began as a volunteer with Hale Makua at the age of 13.

Kahiamoe officially began her career at Hale Makua in 1983 as a kitchen helper. After serving in the kitchen for several years, she transitioned to the activities department at Hale Makua Wailuku.

Kahiamoe started as an Activity Assistant in 1991, then shortly after in 1996 became Activities Director.  In 2005, she returned to her passion for food service, and became the Nutrition Services Supervisor.  

Finally in 2007, Kahiamoe was promoted to Nutrition Services Director where she continues to serve. Her hānai mother retired from Hale Makua and her son, Jordan, recently celebrated a decade in the organization, making Hale Makua careers a family affair for three generations.  

Teana Kahoʻohanohano, Administrator of Hale Makua Kahului said, “I have never met anyone with as much dedication and passion as Rosie.  She is here before the rooster’s crow in the morning and leaves after the sun sets.  She makes sure her staff are cared for and will never ask them to do something that she cannot do herself.  She is the definition of team player and will always give her entire heart for her residents. What an honor it is to serve next to the true heartbeat of Hale Makua.” 

Grateful staff recently celebrated Kahiamoe’s lengthy career by handing out roses and heartfelt hugs to their beloved boss.  

