The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Waipuilani Street at Lilia Street facing South Wailea. (Roundabout and Piikea shopping center can be seen if you zoom in). File photo credit: William Hankins (Jan. 27, 2023)

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification): Right turn into the Kūlanihākoʻi High School campus from Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) is closed 24/7.

Wailea: Two lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) possible in either direction, between mile marker 6.62 to 6.64, at the intersection of Okolani Drive, beginning Tuesday, March 28 through Friday, March 31, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for traffic light installation. Kilohana Drive will be used as access through the area during work hours.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway/S. High Street (Route 30) —

Wailuku: Single lane closure on S. High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Kaʻahumanu Avenue to the vicinity of the King Kamehameha Golf Club, Wednesday, March 29 through Friday, March 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lanes and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, March 28 through Thursday, March 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping.

Kāʻanapali: Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction, from mile marker 23 to 24, in the vicinity of Leialiʻi Parkway and Kāʻanapali Parkway, on Tuesday, March 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Hawaiian Electric Company to perform emergency pole replacements.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku to Kahului: Single lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) possible in either direction, between N. High Street and Hobron Avenue, from Wednesday, March 29 through Friday, March 31, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for street sweeping. Bike lanes and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36) —

Pāʻia: Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction between mile marker 9.6 to 9.7, at the intersection of Hamakuapoko Road, on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming and removal.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A)/ Keolani Place possible in either direction, in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Palapala Drive, from Wednesday, March 29 through Friday, March 31 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lanes and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.

— Haleakalā Highway / Kula Highway (Route 37) —

Kula: Right lane closure on Kula Highway (Route 37) in the northbound direction, between mile marker 8.1 to 13.3, in the vicinity of ʻAʻapueo Parkway and Naʻalae Road, on Wednesday, March 29 and Thursday, March 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming and removal.

— Maui Veterans Highway (Route 311) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Maui Veterans Highway (Route 311) possible in either direction, from mile marker 0 to 0.18, in the vicinity of Kūihelani Highway and Hoʻokele Street, from Wednesday, March 29 through Friday, March 31, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lanes and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.

— Kahekili Highway (Route 340) —

Waiehu: Right lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 340) in the northbound direction between mile marker 0 to 0.2, in the vicinity of Waiehu Beach Road and Malaihi Road, on Tuesday, March 28 and Wednesday, March 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming.

— Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) —

Waikapū: Single lane closure on Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) possible in either direction between mile marker 0.75 to 3, in the vicinity of S. Puʻunēnē Avenue and Maui Lani Parkway, from Wednesday, March 29 through Friday, March 31, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lanes and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.

— Waiheu Beach Road (Route 3400) —

Waiehu: Right side shoulder closure on Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) in the northbound direction in the vicinity of Wailupe Drive and Kahekili Highway, on Tuesday, March 28 and Wednesday, March 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree trimming.



— Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) possible in either direction, between mile marker 0.6 to 1.2, in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Dairy Road, from Wednesday, March 29 through Friday, March 31, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm drain cleaning. Bike lanes and sidewalks through the work area will be closed at this time.