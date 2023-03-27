West Side

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 60 to 66. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs 78 to 85. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 85. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 61. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tuesday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Isolated showers. Highs around 84. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs 76 to 83 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 58 to 64 near the shore to around 47 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 75 to 82 near the shore to around 63 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 86. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 59 to 64. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Isolated showers. Highs 80 to 85. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs around 57 at the visitor center to around 54 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 43 at the visitor center to around 40 at the summit. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs around 57 at the visitor center to around 54 at the summit. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs 76 to 83 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 58 to 64 near the shore to around 47 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 75 to 82 near the shore to around 63 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 77. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 65. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 76. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 84. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 60 to 69. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 76 to 84. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A weakening cold front has stalled out several hundred miles northwest of Kauai this morning. Expect light to moderate east to southeast winds to blow across the state today with increasing shower trends over island interiors. By Tuesday a deep cut off low develops far northwest of the state with wind directions veering from a more southerly direction over the western islands, and more stable southeasterly winds blowing over the eastern half of the state. Expect increasing unstable shower trends and thunderstorms from Kauai to Oahu from Tuesday to Thursday. More typical easterly trade winds will spread from east to west across the region from Friday through next weekend.

Discussion

A weakening cold front has stalled roughly 300 miles northwest of Kauai this morning. The linear convergence band that produced heavy showers and thunderstorms just west of Kauai yesterday has diminished and lifted north. Upper air soundings from 2 AM HST this morning at Lihue and Hilo show temperature inversion heights ranging from 5,000 to 8,000 feet respectively. Expect scattered shower activity over most islands today. Increasing instability will continue to lift these inversion heights over the next 24 hours with rising shower coverage trends.

Short range model guidance continues to show a weakening cold front stalled out west of the Hawaiian Islands today with east to southeast winds interacting with island sea breezes during the afternoon hours. Low level convergence between these wind patterns and surface heating will build cloud heights during the daytime hours and increase shower trends into the afternoon and early evening time periods. By Tuesday, a cut off low will deepen as it drifts south, setting up roughly 900 miles northwest of Kauai. This deepening low will weaken the high pressure ridge north of the islands and induce southerly winds for the western islands of Kauai and Oahu from Tuesday through Thursday. Unstable tropical moisture will be drawn up over the western half of the state during this time period with a passing upper level trough on Wednesday that will combine forces to increase rainfall and thunderstorm trends over both islands. Maui County and the Big Island will remain in a more stable southeasterly wind pattern. One exception to this forecast will be lingering chances for isolated thunderstorms each afternoon over the Big Island triggered by strong surface heating above the trade wind inversion and sea breeze moisture advection.

Long range forecast guidance continues to show this deep cut off low far northwest of the state will drift northward from Thursday onward. This change in location will allow the subtropical ridge to strengthen and build back in north of the Hawaiian Islands, allowing a transition back to more typical easterly trade winds from Friday through the upcoming weekend. Expect periods of windward and mountain showers over each island, favoring the overnight to early morning hours. Long range weather models are hinting at a week upper level trough developing near the islands by Saturday, which could enhance trade wind shower activity.

Aviation

Early this morning, a weakening frontal boundary lies northwest of Kauai with a surface ridge far northeast of the islands. This is resulting in light southeasterly background flow across the state. Cloud cover has significantly diminished over Kauai and Oahu overnight, so the AIRMET Sierra for tempo mountain obscuration across these islands has been cancelled. Meanwhile, showers and low clouds continue to impact eastern sections of Maui and the Big Island, where AIRMET Sierra remains in effect.

Light to moderate winds will prevail throughout the day today, which will allow for sea breezes to increase cloud cover and showers over island interiors during the afternoon. Thunderstorms or locally heavier showers cannot be ruled out over Kauai today, where greater instability will be located closer to the stalled frontal boundary to the northwest. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible over the Big Island this afternoon. Otherwise, VFR flight conditions are expected to prevail.

Marine

The pressure gradient produced by a surface high located off the U.S. West Coast, along with an approaching front from the west, will result in moderate southeast winds. Low pressure northwest of the islands is lifting north with its trailing front just on the fringe of our far western offshore waters this morning. Little eastern movement of this surface low, with Northwest Pacific energy diving down and deepening the upper trough just east of the Dateline, will stall the surface boundary in the vicinity of the west offshore waters. This pattern will support areawide moderate to locally fresh southeast winds, possibly transitioning to light south or variable breezes around Kauai, through the remainder of the week. Convergence ahead of the boundary will keep the threat for western water isolated to scattered thunderstorms alive through mid week. A mid to late week Small Craft Advisory may be required for the notoriously windier zones around Maui and Big Island.

The arrival of a small, medium period northwest swell (310 degree) late yesterday has resulted in slight boost in surf along the smaller island north and west-facing shorelines. This waist to near head high surf along many north-facing shores will continue through the morning before the swell begins to slowly fade from this afternoon through Tuesday. A series of smaller northwest to north swells (310-320 degree) are expected to pass through during the second half of the week. Elevated wind wave chop along eastern exposures generated from a large source region of moderate trades upstream of the islands will persist the next few days. Very small early to mid week bumps along southwest and southeast shores from either background energy moving in from the Southern Hemisphere or from trade belt wind swell, respectively, will keep south-facing shore surf slightly under waist high, at best.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!