Maui Business

Aquari-Om Yoga Classes Return to Maui Ocean Center

March 30, 2023, 6:30 PM HST
Aquari-Om yoga class at the Maui Ocean Center.

Maui Ocean Center is once again hosting twice weekly Aquari-Om yoga classes, with a portion of proceeds supporting sea turtle rescue and coral restoration efforts on Maui.

Classes are held each Tuesday and Thursday throughout the month of April. Additionally, a three-month summer session will take place from May 16 to Aug. 17, and classes will return Sept. 26 through Jan. 11, 2024. Each session is held facing the aquarium’s 750,000-gallon Open Ocean exhibit filled with sharks, rays and other marine life.

“Whether you are new to yoga, or an experienced yogi, Aquari-Om is an experience unlike any other class,” said Amber Tesoro, one of three yoga teachers who lead the sessions. “You can anticipate feeling grounded, connected and renewed, while being surrounded by the wonderful energy from Maui’s marine life.”

The hour-long classes start at 5 p.m., after the park’s closure to the public, to allow participants to experience the exhibit in a tranquil setting. Yoga classes are open to all skill levels, and participants must be at least 12 years of age (anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult).  

Each Aquari-Om class costs $30 per person for visitors, and $25 for kamaʻāina (Hawaiʻi residents) or Nā Hoa Kai members. Five dollars from each ticket will be donated to the Marine Institute at Maui Ocean Center to support coral rehabilitation and sea turtle rescue on Maui. 

Participants must register online in advance, and they should bring their own yoga mat and water bottle. Yoga class check-in will take place at 4:45 p.m. in the Administration Office at Maui Ocean Center (next to the Sphere Theater) and doors will close at 5 p.m. To view the schedule and reserve a class, visit www.mauioceancenter.com/aquari-om.

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
