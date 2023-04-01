The Shops at Wailea, Easter 2023. PC: The Shops at Wailea.

The Shops at Wailea presents “Hoppenings at The Shops,” featuring complimentary activities for the ‘ohana to enjoy in celebration of Easter.

Guests can greet and take a photo with the Easter Bunny, have their face painted by talented artists, and watch a magic show by Maui magician Brenton Keith on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Easter Bunny Meet & Greet will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Middle Valley – Lower Level, between Mahina and Travis Mathew, where guests can take a selfie photo with the Easter Bunny and receive a special treat.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Enjoy complimentary face painting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Middle Valley – Lower Level, in front of Rip Curl.

For the entertainment, magician Brenton Keith will dazzle guests with a complimentary magic show from 1-2 p.m., located in the Lower Valley – Lower Level Performance Area.

“Everyone is invited to celebrate the arrival of the Easter Bunny and springtime at The Shops at Wailea,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President Property Management of The Festival Companies. “Our Center is a gathering place for local and visiting ‘ohana to enjoy exciting and engaging activities that create lasting memories.”

Center-Wide Renovation now complete. PC: The Shops at Wailea

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit www.theshopsatwailea.com.