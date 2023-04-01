Maui Arts & Entertainment

Easter Celebration at The Shops at Wailea, April 8

April 1, 2023, 10:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Shops at Wailea, Easter 2023. PC: The Shops at Wailea.

The Shops at Wailea presents “Hoppenings at The Shops,” featuring complimentary activities for the ‘ohana to enjoy in celebration of Easter.

Guests can greet and take a photo with the Easter Bunny, have their face painted by talented artists, and watch a magic show by Maui magician Brenton Keith on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Easter Bunny Meet & Greet will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Middle Valley – Lower Level, between Mahina and Travis Mathew, where guests can take a selfie photo with the Easter Bunny and receive a special treat.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Enjoy complimentary face painting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Middle Valley – Lower Level, in front of Rip Curl.

For the entertainment, magician Brenton Keith will dazzle guests with a complimentary magic show from 1-2 p.m., located in the Lower Valley – Lower Level Performance Area. 

“Everyone is invited to celebrate the arrival of the Easter Bunny and springtime at The Shops at Wailea,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President Property Management of The Festival Companies. “Our Center is a gathering place for local and visiting ‘ohana to enjoy exciting and engaging activities that create lasting memories.” 

Center-Wide Renovation now complete. PC: The Shops at Wailea
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit www.theshopsatwailea.com.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Police Department Mourns Passing Of Former Chief Howard Tagomori 2Voluntary Recall Of Snack Bites On Maui And Oahu Due To Undeclared Milk Allergen 3Visitors To Maui In February Up 14 From Last Year Spending Up 34 4Hi 5 Redemption Centers In Haʻiku And At Uh Maui College Temporarily Closed 5Aquari Om Yoga Classes Return To Maui Ocean Center 62023 Maui Maraton To Utilize Collapsible Reusable Cups