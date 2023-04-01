Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 07:25 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 12:32 PM HST. Sunrise 6:19 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 06:08 PM HST. High 2.0 feet 01:04 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 07:30 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:00 PM HST. Sunrise 6:18 AM HST. Sunset 6:41 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The small northwest (320 degree) swell will slowly decline through the day. A small northeast (040 degree) swell that is filling in this morning will peak later today and then level out through early next week. There are no other significant North Pacific swells that will affect the islands through late next week. Generally moderate to fresh trades upstream of the state, along with the small northeast swell arrival, will produce more elevated and choppy surf conditions along eastern exposures. Small background energy from different southerly directions will continue to hold small surf in along south-facing shores for the foreseeable future.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting SSE for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.