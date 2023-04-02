Maui Obituaries for the week ending Apr. 2, 2023. May they rest in peace.

Sept. 27, 1947 – March 3, 2023

Felipe Ernesto Azcueta

Aug. 23, 1941 – March 18, 2023

Steve Holton

Nov. 14, 1949 – March 18, 2023

Norman “Steve” Stephen Holton, 73 of Haʻikū, Maui passed away on Saturday, March 18. He was born on Nov. 14, 1949 to Norman Lee Holton and Carol Irene Durst in Los Angeles, California.

Steve is survived by his daughter, Rachael Holton, and his fiancé Audrey Paye. He is predeceased by his son Eric Holton and his late wife Kathy Holton.

Steve departed this world after fighting a 12-year-long battle with metastatic cancer. He was surrounded in love by some of his closest friends and family for many days before his passing.

Those of you who knew dad always had such an incredibly positive and joyous attitude on almost any challenge he’d ever faced in his life. He’d ignite the room with his familiar “Steve” voice and laughter and naturally made anyone, stranger or not; feel good and loved whenever you talked to him.

Dad was an incredible builder, father, husband, brother, master diver, mountain climber, engineer, mechanic, uncle, grandfather, business partner, and so many more things that I know I’m forgetting to mention. He was a legend in his own time. But above all, he was one of the kindest, most selfless, loyal, and loving men I’ve ever known in my life. I’m so honored and blessed to have had such a special person to call my dad.

I’ve never known anyone who’s shown more strength, resilience, and courage in this life as much as he did, even in his final hours of life. To me, he’ll always be the greatest fighter I’ve ever known, my biggest rock, and my greatest friend.

I wrote this poem for him a few weeks before he passed away, while he was in the hospital waiting to come home.

The waiting game

No one knows how long we have,

How long do we have till it’s here

Till it’s over

Till it’s ready

Till it’s not

We make an appointment; but the time

never seems to be on track

It’s hurry up and wait

It’s slow down but don’t miss the boat

No one knows how long we have

Time measures in memories

Echos of love and hurt

And the busyness of life

You lose track

No one knows until it’s the end,

And it’s still waiting, hoping, loving till the end.

Until it’s the end no more. And then something new.

No one knows how it happens, and what happens, you say your goodbyes, and then life picks up again. Right foot in front of the other, I’ll walk you down the aisle in spirit and be in your heart forever.

I’ll see you again soon, and no one knows when that will be. But I will see you.

No one knows the outcome of the profound waiting game but only hopes to make the best of it, while you’re here and after.

In my heart, I really don’t know what is next and will dread not having you physically by my side, but I’ll do the best of what you taught me, and I know that will be enough. Xo

I love you always Papa,

–Xo Sis

Celebration of life to take place at a later time. Arrangements by Norman’s Mortuary with online Condolences at www.normansmortuary.com

Oct. 6, 1946 – March 30, 2023

Rodney Charles Anderson, 76 of Gaylord, Otsego, Michigan, passed away in Maui, Hawaiʻi on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Arrangements made at Norman’s Mortuary with online condolences at www.norman’s mortuary.com