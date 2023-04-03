Maui News

Citizen science is the featured topic of Know Your Ocean Speaker Series, April 5

April 3, 2023, 3:06 PM HST
Citizen science offers an opportunity for people from all walks of life and all ages to contribute to scientific research and make a real impact in the world.

Through citizen science projects, individuals help collect data and monitor the environment, track changes in animal populations, identify new species and contribute to research on a range of important topics, such as climate change, public health, and biodiversity. 

Join the series virtually on Wednesday, April 5 at 5:30 p.m. as the Maui Nui Resource Council welcomes four presenters to its Know Your Ocean seminar series who will speak about citizen science opportunities here on Maui.

  • Katy Hintzen from UH SeaGrant program will speak about the West Maui King Tide monitoring project that helps inform wave runup models for West Maui. 
  • Ted Cheeseman from Happy Whale will talk about their global effort to identify individual marine mammals.  
  • Diana Warren from Learning Endeavors will speak about their projects that engage students in wetland bird and coastal process monitoring.
  • MNMRC’s own John Starmer will speak about the City Nature Challenge, which contributes to a global database of biodiversity observations from land and sea.

Register to attend the free Zoom seminar here: https://bit.ly/citizensciencewebinar

Even if you can’t make it to the live session, a YouTube recording will be sent to anyone that registered.

