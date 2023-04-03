Citizen science offers an opportunity for people from all walks of life and all ages to contribute to scientific research and make a real impact in the world.

Through citizen science projects, individuals help collect data and monitor the environment, track changes in animal populations, identify new species and contribute to research on a range of important topics, such as climate change, public health, and biodiversity.

Join the series virtually on Wednesday, April 5 at 5:30 p.m. as the Maui Nui Resource Council welcomes four presenters to its Know Your Ocean seminar series who will speak about citizen science opportunities here on Maui.

Katy Hintzen from UH SeaGrant program will speak about the West Maui King Tide monitoring project that helps inform wave runup models for West Maui.

Ted Cheeseman from Happy Whale will talk about their global effort to identify individual marine mammals.

Diana Warren from Learning Endeavors will speak about their projects that engage students in wetland bird and coastal process monitoring.

MNMRC's own John Starmer will speak about the City Nature Challenge, which contributes to a global database of biodiversity observations from land and sea.

Register to attend the free Zoom seminar here: https://bit.ly/citizensciencewebinar

Even if you can’t make it to the live session, a YouTube recording will be sent to anyone that registered.