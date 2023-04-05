Another pedestrian fatality was reported on Maui–the third one reported since Tuesday evening.

The latest incident involved a 50-year-old man who was struck by an unknown vehicle while traveling eastbound on Piʻikea Avenue in Kīhei.

The incident was reported at around 4:05 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Police say the man, who is known to frequent the Kīhei area, was found lying in the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity is currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The unknown operator of the unidentified vehicle did not stop or render aid to the pedestrian, according to police reports.

The involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol has not been determined, as the investigation is still pending.

This comes following a separate pedestrian fatality reported Monday night on the Honoapiʻilani Highway in Olowalu involving a 42-year-old woman; and a pedestrian accident Tuesday night on Puʻunēnē Avenue in Kahului involving a 49-year-old woman.

At this time, Maui Police Department Vehicular Homicide Unit investigators are working to identify the vehicle and operator that fled the scene.

Anyone who may have information regarding this crash is asked to contact Officer David Potter of the Maui Police Department Traffic Division/Vehicular Homicide Unit at 808-244-6322.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.

This was Maui County’s fourth fatality this year, compared to eight at the same time last year.