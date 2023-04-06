The Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee will receive testimony on the fiscal year 2024 budget on Monday, April 10, at 6 p.m. at Kīhei Community Center’s Main Hall.

Committee Chair Yuki Lei K. Sugimura made the announcement. “We look forward to meeting with South Maui residents to discuss their budget priorities. Community engagement is a top priority for the council’s budget session, and we want everyone to have a voice in the decision-making process,” she said.

Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr.’s first proposed budget was submitted to the council March 24. Those living in the Kīhei residency area are invited to provide feedback on their budget priorities for the county’s fiscal year that begins July 1.

Written testimony may be submitted through eComment ONLINE. Oral testimony will be accepted at all meetings, both in person and via video conference.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To participate in a survey on how the budget should be prioritized, visit the following LINK. The survey will be available for completion until April 19.

More information is available HERE, or contact 808-270-7838.

Additional budget meetings are scheduled in Pukalani and Lānaʻi next week at 6 p.m. on respective dates:

April 12, Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Social Hall, 91 Pukalani St., Makawao

April 13, Lānaʻi High and Elementary School Cafeteria, 555 Fraser Ave., Lānaʻi City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD