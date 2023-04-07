Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:54 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 03:43 PM HST. Sunrise 6:13 AM HST. Sunset 6:42 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 09:48 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 02:56 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 09:18 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 04:24 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east-facing shores will generally remain rough and choppy, but will subtly subside this weekend in response to a slightly lighter wind field. Surf along eastern exposures will again become more rough and choppy through most of next week as fresh to locally strong trades make a comeback. The lack of any north swell equates to very small weekend surf along north and west-facing shores. The only exception will be along more east-facing exposures that receive some trade swell wrap. The next mentionable north swell will be from the arrival of a small, medium period (360 degree) swell mid next week. South surf will remain small for the foreseeable future as very small, short period southeast to southwest swells roll in.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.