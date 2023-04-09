Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 09:45 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 05:12 PM HST. Sunrise 6:12 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 11:33 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 03:19 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 10:16 AM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east facing shores should see a steady increase of rough and choppy surf Monday through the middle of the week. Surf could approach High Surf Advisory thresholds during the middle of the week. A moderate, medium period north (350 degree) swell Monday afternoon through Wednesday will be followed by a smaller long-period northwest (320 degree) swell Friday through next weekend. South surf will remain small for the foreseeable future with mainly background swells and trade wind wrap.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.