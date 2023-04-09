Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 09, 2023

April 9, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 09:45 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 05:12 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:12 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 11:33 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 03:19 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 10:16 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:11 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east facing shores should see a steady increase of rough and choppy surf Monday through the middle of the week. Surf could approach High Surf Advisory thresholds during the middle of the week. A moderate, medium period north (350 degree) swell Monday afternoon through Wednesday will be followed by a smaller long-period northwest (320 degree) swell Friday through next weekend. South surf will remain small for the foreseeable future with mainly background swells and trade wind wrap. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
