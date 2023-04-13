PC: Maui Ocean Center

Maui Ocean Center will celebrate Earth Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, with family-friendly fun including face painting, interactive games with prizes and ocean-themed activities led by marine naturalists.

In celebration of Earth Day, discounted admission is offered for kamaʻāina, with valid Hawaiʻi state ID: $10 per person for individuals ages 4 and older (ages 3 and younger get in free). Tickets can be ordered at mauioceancenter.com/tickets

Various community organizations will also feature educational stations, including:

Whale Trust

NOAA’s Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary

Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project

Maui Nui Marine Resource Council

Hawaiʻi Association for Marine Education and Research (HAMER)

Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation, Highways Division, Maui District’s Stormwater Maui

Additionally, a Coral Explore Station will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and children’s book author Ali Miller will read (and sign) her book about coral bleaching, “How Cara Lost Her Color,” at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Since 1970, Earth Day has been celebrated each year on April 22 to advocate for environmental awareness and protection. “We are now talking quite a lot about climate change, coastal erosion and environmental stewardship,” said Maui Ocean Center General Manager Tapani Vuori.

Guests at Maui Ocean Center are encouraged to use mineral sunscreen provided at dispensers throughout the park as well as bring reusable water bottles to fill up with chilled filtered water. They can also purchase eco-friendly products at Maui Ocean Treasures gift store and dine sustainably at Seascape restaurant overlooking Māʻalaea Harbor.

Leading up to Earth Day, Maui Ocean Center will participate ing the University of Hawai‘i Maui College (UHMC) Earth Day event featuring campus sustainability tours, outreach booths and giant yard games. That free community event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at UHMC’s Great Lawn.