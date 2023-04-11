Earth Day, UHMC. Courtesy photo.

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s Student ʻOhana for Sustainability (SOS) club is partnering with Maui Huliau Foundation to host an expanded annual Earth Day celebration on the campus Great Lawn on Wednesday, April 19, from 3 to 6 p.m.

The event is open to the public and will highlight educational, career, and volunteer opportunities at UHMC and with sustainability groups island wide. The free event will feature campus sustainability tours, outreach booths by more than 35 local nonprofits and government agencies, giant yard games, food from Maui Fresh Streatery food truck, and more. Tours of the campus Aquaponics Greenhouse and Kauluwehi Ethnobotanical Garden will be given at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Earth Day, UHMC. Courtesy photo.

“We are thrilled to be hosting this year’s Earth Day event at UHMC,” said Samuel Lundquist, club President for the Student ʻOhana for Sustainability. “Our goal is to raise awareness about educational and job opportunities within the sustainability field to inspire our community to take action towards a greener future. With over 35 organizations attending we hope that this yearʻs Earth Day Event will be the best yet! Please come and join us in celebrating our planet and learning about ways we can make a positive impact on our environment.”

Courtesy photo.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Over 35 organizations will have outreach tables at the event featuring educational, volunteer, and employment opportunities, including: Hawaiʻi Land Trust, Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute, Sharkastics, CORAL, Kīpuka Olowalu, Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve Commission, Grow Some Good, Mauna Kahālāwai Watershed Partnership, Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project, DLNR Department of Forestry and Wildlife and Department of Aquatic Resources, Zero Waste Maui Coalition, Haleakalā Conservancy, Haleakalā National Park, Maui County Department of Environmental Management, Environmental Protection & Sustainability, Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project, East Maui Watershed Partnership, Maui Ocean Center, KUPU, Pacific Whale Foundation, Save the Wetlands Hui, Imua Family services, Sierra Club Maui Chapter, Maui Nui Makai network, Vegan Society of Hawaii, Hui O Ka Wai Ola, Maui Nui Marine Resource Council, The Nature Conservancy, Soil Thrive, Rooted in Wailuku, Friends of Haleakalā National Park, County of Maui Stormwater Program, and sustainability programs and clubs from UHMC.

More details are posted online.