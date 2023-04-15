Manaʻo Radio Board President Michael Elam stands with Kelly and Bob King, Pacific Biodiesel’s founders, in a blooming sunflower field at the Kings’ farm in Maui’s Central Valley where the benefit concert will be held on April 22. Photo courtesy: Mike Sidney Photography

Multi-platinum music producer Kerry Brown will record the Sunflower Farm Music Fest that he will be headlining on Earth Day.

The all-day live music event — hosted by Pacific Biodiesel founders Bob and Kelly King and Mana‘o Radio 91.7FM KMNO — will be held on April 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival takes place in a blooming field of sunflowers at the Kings’ family farm in Maui’s Central Valley. Tickets include a limited edition vinyl record of the event, produced by Licorice Pizza Records.

The Sunflower Farm Music Fest will raise funds to support Hawaiʻi’s food hubs, and the vinyl record will provide a historical record of the event.

Award winning music and event producer Kerry Brown will headline the Sunflower Farm Music Fest on Earth Day with his “Licorice Pizza Jam Session.” (photo courtesy: Kerry Brown, photo by: Kristin Burns)

The event’s headliner, Brown’s “Licorice Pizza Jam Session with Kerry Brown and Friends,” will include singer/songwriter Julia Gargano and other artists who have yet to be announced.

“Uncle” George Kahumoku Jr., a four-time Grammy-winning musician, master slack key guitarist and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Lifetime Achievement Award winner, has just written an original sunflower-themed song inspired by the cause that he will perform live at the event.

His song, written in English and Hawaiian, will be performed as a singalong with the audience, and the recording will be featured on the vinyl record of the event.

Other musicians scheduled to perform include Drew Martin, Sting Kong, Soul Kitchen, Brown Chicken Brown Cow String Band, The Lonely Hearts – Beatles and Beyond, and Marty Dread with Gretchen Rhodes & The House Shakers.

“This has never been done before – a live concert event recorded in a blooming sunflower field on Maui,” Brown said in a press release. “It’s a rare experience we’re creating that people can come enjoy and take part in as we support Hawaiʻi’s farmers and help move the needle on local food production.”















Brown’s independent label, record store and vinyl pressing plant will be responsible for creating the vinyl records, which will include images from local photographers and artists that will be featured on the original design for the record sleeve.

Justin Morris, a Maui musician and sound engineer whose band Brown Chicken Brown Cow String Band will perform at the event said, “This vinyl record will be something my daughter can hold and listen to 10 years from now to learn the story of what we did together on this day.”

During this zero-waste event, attendees will be able to view and photograph the sunflowers, take part in farm tours, visit the on-site farmstand and enjoy unique food experiences that showcase the food hub model.

The festival aims to raise funds to support Hawaiʻi Food Hub Hui’s 2023 target of $3 million to fund high priority needs for Hawaiʻi’s food hubs, including supply chain logistics, construction of walk-in freezers, storage at food hub warehouses and processing equipment for value-added food products that help farmers expand their revenue and minimize food waste.

Tickets are on sale now for $100 and 100% of proceeds and donations will benefit the cause. Seating is limited and tickets must be purchased online in advance.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.Biodiesel.com or www.ManaoRadio.com or call 808-866-5101.

Parking is a $5/car cash donation at the gate and will benefit the American Red Cross, whose Maui chapter volunteers will help staff the event and medic tent.

A complimentary cut sunflower bloom will be given for each parking donation.

The event will raise awareness about the importance of local food production and sustainable agriculture practices.