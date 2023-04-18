Maui News

Critical funding for West and South Maui secured in Senate Budget draft

April 18, 2023, 11:32 AM HST
Foreground image: Sen. Angus McKelvey. Background image: Senate Chamber. File photo PC: Hawaiʻi State Senate.

More than $107 million in funding for infrastructure was included in the Senate version of the state budget which passed last week. 

Some key items included are: appropriations for the Lahaina Bypass North, a grade-separated crossing for Kūlanihākoʻi High School, critical repairs for Māla Ramp, and a new wastewater facility for Waikapū.

State Senator Angus McKelvey (District 6 – West Maui, Mā’alaea, Waikapū, South Maui) made the announcement. He thanked colleagues Senator Keith-Agaran, CIP Chair, and Senator DeCoite, who is also on the budget committee, for their support in ensuring that these items were included.

Sen. McKelvey said the $70 million allocated for the next stage of the Lahaina Bypass North “is essential to accommodate all of the planned affordable housing developments that are coming online soon in Lahaina, as well as proposed large-scale developments of Hawaiian Homelands and affordable housing at Honōkawai and Pulelehua.” 

McKelvey also expressed thanks for the allocation of $15 million for the grade-separated pedestrian crossing to service the new high school in South Maui.

“This shows that the Senate is committed to upholding the temporary occupancy permit agreement made to the community, the county, and the Land Use Commission last month, to ensure a grade-separated pedestrian crossing is funded and built,” said Sen. McKelvey, noting that this requirement was one that should have been fulfilled as far back as 2013. 

In addition to these projects, $3.9 million in funding has been committed for the dredging of Māla Ramp, as well as other repairs and maintenance including much-needed repaving of the facility.  

The Senate also funded $23.5 million for the construction of a new wastewater facility in Waikapū, which, Sen. McKelvey said will accommodate for the planned growth of affordable housing in the area. 

According to McKelvey, allocations for his district represent only a portion of the larger commitment of Maui lawmakers to critical projects, with the support of their colleagues from across the state.  

The budget bill, HB300 HD1 SD1, now heads to conference committee where lawmakers will attempt to reconcile the Senate version containing funding for these projects with the House priorities as outlined in HB300 HD1. 

