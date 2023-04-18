A community talk story event will be held Thursday, April 27, in Hāna, Maui as part of Mayor Richard Bissenʻs Holomua Kākou series. The event has been moved to Coconut Grove on Alalele Place.

On Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28, Mayor Bissenʻs staff will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Coconut Grove for residents to drop in with any questions or requests for assistance.

Mayor Bissen launched Holomua Kākou “Mayor Bissen and Your Team in Your Town” to take county government to the diverse communities that make up Maui County.

Hāna residents are welcome to submit topics and questions in advance of the community talk story by sending email to [email protected] Those attending the meeting Thursday evening can also ask questions in person.

