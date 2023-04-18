VC: Fork & Salad Maui



























The sunflower fields in Central Maui have inspired a collaboration between farmers and the Fork & Salad Maui eatery.

Fork & Salad Maui introduces its Maui Sunflower Salad, featuring a bounty of local harvest vegetables and fresh ingredients from dedicated suppliers like Kumu Farms (a range of produce), Kahanu ‘Āina Greens (sunflower sprouts) and Maiden Hawai’i Naturals (farmers of the Maui Sunflowers).

“From the launch of Fork & Salad in 2016, we’ve remained committed to our motto of #EatLocalEatHealthy,” said co-owner and Chef Travis Morrin, who crafted the new salad and dressing. “Our team still picks up fresh produce at the farms twice a week, and we love aligning with other Hawai’i businesses that truly make supporting local their way of life.”

With spring mix, roasted eggplant, bell pepper, zucchini, cucumber, carrot, sunflower seeds and sprouts, the salad will be paired with a special Roasted Pineapple-Tamarind Vinaigrette, crafted with Maiden Hawai‘i Naturals Maui Sunflower Oil. The premium culinary oil is made fresh from seeds harvested from the sunflowers that are sustainably farmed on the Valley Isle.

Maiden Hawai’i Naturals, along with its sister company Pacific Biodiesel, are working to expand regenerative farming and renewable fuel operations to increase food security and help Hawai’i achieve a clean energy future.

“When you’re supporting restaurants like Fork & Salad who are supporting us as local farmers and food producers, know that you are supporting greater sustainability and circular economy benefits for Hawai’i,” said Pacific Biodiesel Marketing Director Joy Galatro.

Maui Sunflower Salad will debut on Earth Day, this Saturday, April 22. This is also the date of the Sunflower Farm Music Fest, a day-long concert set among a field of blooming sunflowers on the family farm of Pacific Biodiesel founders Bob and Kelly King. Musicians will include George Kahumoku Jr., Drew Martin, Benny Uyetake, Sting Kong, Soul Kitchen, Brown Chicken Brown Cow String Band, The Lonely Hearts – Beatles and Beyond, and Marty Dread with Gretchen Rhodes & The House Shakers.

Multi-platinum music producer Kerry Brown will headline with his “Licorice Pizza Jam Session” featuring singer/songwriter Julia Gargano, Maui’s Benny Uyetake and other special guest bandmates to be announced. Brown will produce a record of the all-day live music event and each ticket buyer will receive the limited edition vinyl LP compliments of Licorice Pizza Records.

Organizers say 100% of ticket sales will go to support Mana’o Radio and Hawai’i Food Hub Hui for its 14 food hubs around the state, including Maui Hub, that are helping local farmers and shining a spotlight on the important issue of food security. Proceeds also benefit Mana’o Radio, celebrating its 21st anniversary this year. Fork & Salad has donated several door prizes for the Earth Day concert event.

“Hawai’i is the most isolated population on the planet, making our food supply extraordinarily vulnerable to supply chain disruptions, natural disasters and other emergencies,” said Kelly King. “It is critical to support our local farmers and local food producers.”

The weekend after the concert, the Kings’ sunflower farm is introducing Farm Stand Days on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will allow official entry onto the private farm for photos, tours and education. There will also be cut sunflower blooms and products from the farming operation available for purchase.

Fork & Salad fans who bring their receipts for Maui Sunflower Salad to the Kings’ farm on these Farm Stand Days can receive five free sunflower blooms or $5 off a bottle of Maui Sunflower Oil (one per customer). A $5 per car parking donation will benefit American Red Cross.

Also, throughout the month of May, those who eat at Fork & Salad will get a coupon code on the bottom of their receipts that provides a one-time 10% off at Maui Hub.

Maui Sunflower Salad is only available during the span of the latest sunflower bloom, so customers can enjoy it until the field is ready to be harvested. Fork & Salad has locations on Maui in Kīhei and Kahului.