For a list of upcoming events, concerts, shows and entertainment for April 20-26, find our comprehensive listing HERE.

Weekly events are separated into Maui regions, such as Wailuku, Kahului, Kīhei, Lahaina, Kāʻanapali-Honokōwai, Kapalua-Nāpili, Māʻalaea, Makawao-Kula-Pāʻia, and Wailea-Mākena.

KAHULUI

The band Daughtry, known for its song “Home” with 103 million views on youtube, is coming to Maui Friday.

Daughtry coming to Maui Friday

The multi-platinum rock band Daughtry is coming to Maui on April 21, a Friday, at 7:30 p.m. The performance is at Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Daughtry was the top-selling album of 2007, producing four top 20 platinum-selling singles on Billboard Hot 100. The band has sold more than 9 million albums and 16 million singles worldwide. The band’s subsequent albums, Leave This Town in 2009, Break The Spell in 2011, Baptized in 2013, and Cage To Rattle in 2018 were all certified Gold. Some songs include Home with more than 103 million views on youtube and World on Fire.

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

Sunflower Farm Music Festival 2023, Saturday

The Sunflower Farm Music Festival 2023 takes place at the sunflower operated by Pacific Biodiesel Saturday, April 22, with a host of music performances, including multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku, Marty Dread and Gretchen Jones with The House Shakers, Brown Chicken Brown Cow String Band, and the Licorice Pizza Jam Session including Juia Gargano and other artists. The concert is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it’s hosted by Pacific Biodiesel founders Bob and Kelly King and Mana’o Radio.

The Sunflower Farm Music Fest will raise funds to support Hawaiʻi’s food hubs, and the vinyl record will provide a historical record of the event. Kahumoku, a four-time Grammy-winning musician, master slack key guitarist and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Lifetime Achievement Award winner, has just written an original sunflower-themed song inspired by the cause that he will perform live at the event. His song, written in English and Hawaiian, will be performed as a singalong with the audience, and the recording will be featured on the vinyl record of the event produced by award-winning music and events producer Kerry Brown. Others scheduled to perform include Drew Martin, Sting Kong, Soul Kitchen, Benny Uyetake, and The Lonely Hearts – Beatles and Beyond.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The festival aims to raise funds to support Hawaiʻi Food Hub Hui’s 2023 target of $3 million to fund high priority needs for Hawaiʻi’s food hubs, including supply chain logistics, construction of walk-in freezers, storage at food hub warehouses and processing equipment for value-added food products that help farmers expand their revenue and minimize food waste. Tickets may be purchased at Biodiesel.com and manaoradio.com or by scanning the code on the poster.

Sean Dorsey Dance performs Thursday.

Artist Sean Dorsey

Sean Dorsey Dance performs Thursday

Sean Dorsey Dance returns to present a new work “The Lost Art Of Dreaming” at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Thursday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. The project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and state Foundation on Culture and the Arts. Sean Dorsey, a Doris Duke artist and inaugural Dance/USA Fellow, has toured his work to more than 30 cities across the United States and internationally. The Lost Art of Dreaming, with original and commissioned music, is performed by a powerhouse ensemble of five queen, trans and gender-nonconforming dancers, including Dorsey, Brandon Graham, Hector Jaime David Le, and Nol Simonse. invites us to reconnect with longing, embrace expansive imagination, connect with joy and pleasure, and propel ourselves toward loving Futures. This powerful new work features full-throttle dance, intimate storytelling, intricate costuming, and exquisite queer partnering — all performed with Sean Dorsey Dance’s signature technical precision, guts and deep humanity. Here is a sample of a dance piece. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wpm0r5NDKW0 For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

Andy Bumatai – In Denial Tour 2023, April 28

Get ready to laugh — really hard! Hawaii comedy legends Andy Bumatai along with Frank De Lima and Augie T bring a night of laughs for the whole family at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center April 28, a Friday, at 7 p.m.

Bumatai has been a headliner at comedy clubs across America and also been the opening act for performers like Tom Jones, Paul Anka, Kenny Loggins, Lionel Ritchie, and the Beach Boys. De Lima has been entertaining locals and tourists with his zany humor, musical parodies and outrageous sense of humor. Augie T is a professional actor, comedian and radio personality performing for over 30 years and has been named Hawaiʻi’s “funniest comic” and one of Hawaii’s top 100 influential Filipinos. He was also awarded the best comedy show by Honolulu Magazine and has won two Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards.

For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

ANIMA: Doorways of Perception opens

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A new gallery exhibit “ANIMA: Doorways of Perception” continues at the Schafer International Gallery through June 10. The Hawai‘i Island-based collective, Consensual Lack of Reality, includes Pier Fichefeux, Stephen Freedman, Andrzej Kramarz, and Daniel Sheinfeld Rodriguez. Their distinct approaches reveal the life inherent in their materials and subjects, evoking the idea that spirit, soul, and consciousness exist similarly in humans, animals, plants, and geographic features of the environment. This exhibition integrates varied forms such as ceramic totems, tarnished photographs, charred plywood reliefs, and sun-exposed images in moments that are monumental in scale and intimately reflective of the human experience. The exhibit is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. More information is available at mauiarts.org.

Color Festival Hawaii 2023 takes place April 29, next week Saturday, at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Color Festival Hawaiʻi 2023 coming up April 29

Color Festival Hawaiʻi 2023 takes place on the community events lawn at Maui Arts & Cultural Center Saturday, April 29, at 12 p.m. The group color throw takes place at 5:30 p.m.

The event is organized by the nonprofit Imua Family Services, along with supporters. There’s live music from Maui favorites Kanoa, Marty Dread & Gretchen Rhodes and the House Shakers, Mas, Eric Gilliom & Vince Esquire, Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo, Brown Chicken Brown Cow String Band, and with DJ Boomshot weaving it all together! The Color Festival Hawai‘i is a modern American version of a traditional Indian Holi Festival, a thousand-year-old ritual of throwing and applying of colored powders on friends and family, which gives the holiday its common name, “Festival of Colors.” Clouds of colors dancing in the wind carry the message of love and happiness across to all who participate.

The event includes Maui’s best food trucks to provide ono grinds and sweet treats. For information about the festival go to colorfestival.org For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org

Sugar Museum tours

Tours of sugar plantation life on Maui are conducted at Alexander & Baldwin’s Sugar Museum Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. The last admission is at 1 p.m.

The museum at 3957 Hansen Road has exhibits about sugar plantation history during its 168 years on Maui and about the waves of immigrant laborers who came to the Hawaiian Islands, including the Chinese, Japanese, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, and Filipino. Admission to the museum is free to residents and children 5 years of age and younger. For more information including the price of admission, go to sugarmuseum.com or call 808-871-8058.

Swap Meet, Saturday

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Maui Swap Meet, with more than 100 vendors and thousands of customers, takes place Saturday, April 22, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

WAILUKU

Adrian Trevino and Maui Midnite Band, Friday

Singer-guitarist Adrian Trevino performs with the Maui Midnite Band at the Pavilion at the Maui Coffee Attic Friday, April 21, at 6 p.m. Trevino will be joined by Jeff Hornbeck, Marty Fera, and Jay Molina for a great night of music. Bring your own low-back chair. For more information including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Phil Smith

Encore for Phil Smith Trio, Saturday

Due to demand, the Phil Smith Trio returns to perform at The Empanada Lady for a second Saturday, April 22, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Smith will be playing again with Michael Feegrade on the bass and Jeff Heimer on piano. Smith’s talents have been sought for performances and recordings by Aretha Franklin, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Michael Bloomfield, Charlies Rich, and Johnny Mathis. His latest album is “ALoha Y’all” and was recorded on Maui with some of the best Maui musicians to a different beat and unique arrangements.

For more information including tickets, call 808-868-4544.

Mākena Haliaka performs Thursday

Mākena Haliaka performs island music and other sounds at The Empanada Lady at 2119 West Vineyard Thursday, April 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Haliaka, raised on Maui who played on a weekly radio show at the Pāʻia Youth & Cultural Center, was selected for a scholarship from Jason Mraz through the Hawaiʻi Songwriting Festival. Her music is online under the project named Struck By Seda.

For more information, call 808-8664544 or email [email protected]

Wind Monkeys, Saturday

The Wind Monkeys perform a free morning concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, April 22, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Chris Magee, Chris Dack, and Mike Freedom sing originals as well as Beatles and other covers. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Kanekoa the Band. PC: MACC.

Band Kanekoa perform Saturday

Popular Maui band Kanekoa perform a Pavilion concert at the Maui Coffee Attic Saturday, April 22, at 6 p.m. The ʻukulele-powered group has toured on the US continent. The band leader Kaulana Kanekoa’s website is kaulanakaneukoa.com Bring your own low-back chair and dance under the stars. For more information including tickets, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Kikakila with Geri Valdriz, Monday

Lap steel guitarist Geri Valdriz performs with his band Kikakila at the Maui Coffee Attic Monday, April 24, at 11 a.m. The performance is free. Valdriz’s website is gerivaldriz.com For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Angela and Phil Benoit

Benoits at The Empanada Lady, Tuesday

Angela and Phil Benoit perform easy listening local jazz at The Empanada Lady Tuesday, April 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com or eladymaui.com or call 808-868-4544.

Bailey House Museum exhibits

The Bailey House Museum’s Hale Hōʻikeʻike features exhibits from Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It includes a gift shop. The site is the former residence of the last Maui King Kahekili, and the museum is a repository for pre-western contact artifacts and written histories dating back to the early 1800s. The museum contains more than 10,000 photographs and 2,000 historic objects. The first female seminary for Hawaiian girls was established at the site in 1837. Parking is at the ʻĪao Congregational Church. For more information, including price of events and tours, go to mauimuseum.org or call 808-244-3326.

David Fraser and the breakfast club

Pianist-singer David Fraser performs blues for free at the Maui Coffee Attic, often joined by friends, Wednesday, April 26, at 8:30 a.m. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.

Summer musical program for youths

The Maui Academy of the Performing Arts is offering a musical theatre camp for youngsters of various ages this summer. For more information, go to MauiAcademy.org.

Open mic poetry, April 22

The Maui Academy of Performing Arts is holding an open mic poetry night Saturday, April 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. Signup is at 6:30 p.m. In the MAPA Living Room Theater on Main Street in Wailuku. Come to share your spoken word poetry, or just enjoy the work while sitting in the the audience. All are welcome, no cover. For more information, call Heather at 808-666-1933.

Poetry Slam, Rhymes and Beats at Wai Bar, Tuesday

A poetry slam takes place at the Wai Bar Tuesday, April 25, with open poetry from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. It’s the fourth poetry slam. The event is followed by “Rhymes and Beats by Emc Dalladeezo Carillo, Myja Bayle, Dogz one, and special guest Mr. Kapu from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. DJ Chris Ca’ryn music from 12 to 1 a.m.

KĪHEI

Saturday Night Live comedian, Sunday

Saturday Night Live James Austin Johnson performs his standup comedy at two shows at the ProArts Playhouse Sunday, April 23, one at 7 and another at 9 .m. The New York Times has called him “one of SNL’s most versatile celebrity impressionists.” His spot-on impression of Trump paired with his improvisational ramblings about Weird Al, Julia Louis Dreyfus, and Scooby Doo, have garnered more than 5 million views. He’s also been profiled in Vanity Fair, Slate, Mashable, and VICE to name a few. The run time is 90 minutes with no intermission. For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.com

Broads of Broadway, second weekend run

The musical show Broads of Broadway, which received standup audience applause for its cabaret-style revue, resumes at ProArts Playhouse at Azeka Place Shopping Center Thursday, April 20, and runs mainly for two more weekends, ending April 30, a Sunday.

“It’s an example of the amazing talent we have on Maui — great range of women singing voices, smooth transitions from videos on the screen to acting and small stage screen to acting and small stage choreography,” said Lahaina artist Ellen Pellisero who attended a performance Sunday. “Alley Shore’s script included comedy, tragedy and the difficulty mature women face staying relevant in today’s entertainment world when their skills haven’t diminished.”

The show is loaded with favorite tunes from musical theatre runs through April 30. It starts at 7:30 p.m., except on Sunday when it begins at 2 p.m. The show is two hours with a 15 minute intermission.

Singers include Hoku Pavao, Lina Aiko Krueger, Sierra Carrere, Kirsten Otterson, Joy Renee’, Marsi Smith, and Merica Frost. The show is written and directed by Ally Shore, with musical direction by Vania Jerome. There are medleys and solo numbers for nearly 40 songs, including, No Business Like Show Business, I’m Still Here, I’m The Greatest Star, What I did For Love, Bossom Buddies, When You got It Flaunt It, Broadway Baby, Maybe This Time, and Together. Some of the featured solo numbers include: Here’s To the Ladies, Being Alive, Anything Goes, Time Heals Everything, The Lady is A Tramp, Everything’s Coming Up Roses.

For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.com

Eric Gilliom at Nalu’s

Multi-talented Eric Gilliom performs at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Thursday, April 20, from 7 to 9 p.m. Gilliom performs in his one-man show White Hawaiian at the ProArts Theatre and also as a guitarist and singer with Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours band. For more information, go to EricGilliom.com or naluskihei.com.

Steve Craig at Tiki, Thursday

Steve Craig performs rock ‘n roll classics and originals at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Thursday, April 20 from 4 to 6 p.m. From 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., DJ Kamikaze hosts dancing. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Benoits perform at Maui Coast Friday

Angela and Phil Benoit entertain at the poolside bar at the Maui Coast Hotel Friday, April 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. The two perform a variety of music, including Broadway show tunes and jazz. For more information, go to BenoitJazzWorks.com

808Vibez at Haleakava, Friday

808Vibez entertains with reggae music at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Friday, April 21, from 8 to 10 p.m. For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Country music at Tiki, Friday

Tyler Lewis performs country music at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Friday, April 21, during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Catch his performance “Tyler Lewis Maui” on YouTube. Later, there’s DJ Salvo and dancing from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 874-6444.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 1794 South Kīhei Road Saturday, April 22, from 8 to 10 p.m. He describes his songs as organic island music, including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Tom Conway, dancing at Tiki

Singer-guitarist Tom Conway who has toured with Willie Nelson performs a variety of songs, including rock, blues and jazz at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Saturday, April 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. Later, DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Danyel Alana at Nalu’s Saturday

Singer-songwriter Danyel Alana performs at Nalu’s South Shore Grill Saturday, April 22, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Alana recently produced an album of songs available at danyelalana.com For more information, go to naluskihei.com

The Blue Diamond Trio including Gordon S. on saxophone performs Sunday during breakfast at Diamonds.

Blue Diamond Trio, Sunday

The Blue Diamond Trio with Gordon S. on saxophone along with a keyboardist Ken Stover and Pete Atkins on drums performs at Diamonds Bar & Grill Sunday, April 23, from 10 a.m. till noon. Breakfast is served. The restaurant is located at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka. For more information, go to diamondsicebar.com or call 808-874-9299.

Kanekoa and Lopez at Nalu’s Sunday

Ukulele player-singer Kaulana Kanekoa and bassist Don Lopez perform at Nalu’s Sunday, April 23, 7 to 9 p.m. The two are a part of the ukulele-powered quintet known as Kanekoa who has toured U.S. cities. For more information, go to naluskihei.com

Aaron Boothe, Sunday

Singer Aaron Boothe performs at the Tiki Lounge Sunday, April 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. Booth, a singer-songwriter, performs rock and neo-soul. DJ and dancing takes place from 10 p.m. till 2 a.m. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Randall Rospond, Monday

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond performs “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Monday, April 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine, and Jackson Brown. For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

Jazz Maui presents The Charlie Porter Quintet

The nonprofit Jazz Maui presents The Charlie Porter Quintet at the ProArts Playhouse Wednesday, April 25, at 7 p.m. Porter who plays straight-ahead jazznhas been described by Chicago Jazz Magazine as ”…one of the most brilliant and imaginative contemporary composers of mainstream jazz… stimulating and emotive original music with a rare blend of sophistication and organic spontaneity.” Other members of the quintet include Duke Gadd, Jeff Hellmer, Marcus Johnson, and John Zangrando. For more information about Porter, go to CharliePorterMusic.com For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.com

Crafts gift fair, Wednesday

The Kīhei Wailea Gift and Craft Fair takes place on the corner of Keonekai and South Kīhei Road Wednesdays, April 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair includes jewelry, sculptures, maps, t-shirts, wood carvings, paintings, flowers, and soaps.

Jamie Gallo at Tikis, Wednesday

Singer-songwriter Jamie Gallo performs soulful rock at the South Shore Tiki Lounge Wednesday, April 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, go to Jamie Gallo Music on Facebook.com or SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-644.

LAHAINA

Banyan Tree’s 150th birthday, Saturday

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation has organized a celebration commemorating the 150th birthday of the historic Lahaina Banyan Tree on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event includes the presentation of a new bench and plaque commemorating the tree’s 150 years of life, as well as festivities, including children’s activities and a birthday cake distributed to attendees at about 1 p.m. while the supplies last. The tree was planted onApril 24, 1873 to commemorate the 50th anniversary the first Protestant mission in Lahaina. For more information, go to LahainaRestoration.org

John Zangrando

Doug White

Stars out during Jazz Appreciation Month

Bassist Doug White and saxophonist John Zangrando are among the quartet playing during Jazz Appreciation Month at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory Sunday, April 23, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Besides White, other members include keyboardist Mark Johnstone and drummer Paul Marchetti, both of whom are members of Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours Band. During the concerts, the chocolate factory features a carefully curated wine, spirits and beer list along with award-winning chocolate and beverage pairings for purchase. Some classic pairings such as ports and reds are offered along with others that are unexpected such as sake and tequila. Through its Chocolate Laulima program, the chocolate factory supports local nonprofit organizations such as Arts Education for Children Group/Jazz Maui. Proceeds from concert ticket sales benefit Jazz Maui’s music education programs. Sunset Jazz concert attendees must be 21 or older and have a valid photo ID. Seating is limited and often sold out.

Advance ticket purchase is required at MauiChocolate.com or JazzMaui.org. For more information, text 808-283-3576 or email [email protected]

Gretchen Rhodes, The House Shakers, Thursday

Blues, soul and rock singer Gretchen Rhodes performs at Fleetwood’s with The House Shakers Thursday and Friday, April 20 and 21, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Rhodes sings with Mick Fleetwood’s House of Rumours Band and has toured with founding members of Traffic and Dave Mason. Her website is GretchenRhodesMusic.com The House Shakers with Grammy-award winning bassist-singer Lenny Castallenos performs classic rock, and blues. On a separate stage Thursday at the same time, the Summer Band performs. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Adrian Trevino

Adrian Trevino, Saturday

Adrian Trevino performs solo blues and classic rock and soul music at Fleetwood’s Saturday, April 22, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Trevino, who grew up on Maui, once performed in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Damien Awai at Haleakava

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai performs at Haleakava at 602 Front Street Thursday, April 20, from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including Rainforest Reggae. His website is damienawai.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Uyetake at Kimo’s Thursday, Tuesday

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at Kimo’s Thursday, April 20, and Tuesday, April 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. The multi-talented Uyetake plays in a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz, and Hawaiian. For more information, go to bennyuyetake.net or kimosmaui.com or call 808-661-4811.

Lia Live Friday

Lia Live performs reggae with a rock influence at Haleakava in Lahaina Friday, April 21, from 8 to 10 p.m. Her website is lialivehi.com For more information, go to haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s

Pianist-singer Louise Lambert performs at Sargent’s Fine Art & Jewelry Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. This week’s featured artist is Pamela Sukhum – The Color Of Compassion. For more information, go to sargentsfineart.com or louiselambert.com.

Jason Arcilla, Sunday

Jason Arcilla performs reggae, R&B and island-influenced music at Fleetwood’s Sunday, April 23, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

Lahaina historic tours

Tours of historic Lahaina buildings and Hawaiian culture are available by reservation to the historic Wo Hing Temple, the Baldwin Home Museum, and the Baldwin Home Candle Lit Tour. The Wo Hing Temple formerly served as a social center for Chinese immigrant workers. The Baldwin Home was once occupied by Dr. Dwight Baldwin and his family, part of a group of New England missionaries who settled in Hawaiʻi in the 1800s. The building is now a museum. Each tour is 20 minutes, and reservations can be made by going to lahainarestoration.org and click on Lahaina Historic Sites. Also available is a free “Hands-on History: A Mālama Hawaiʻi Program” that can be booked online. On the Foundation’s 60th anniversary, here’s a profile on its vital historical work. For more information, go to LahainaRestoration.org.

Lahaina Arts Society fair, Friday & Saturday

Lahaina Arts Society members display their artistic works ranging from gift items such a jewelry, to original paintings. The event takes place outdoors at the Lahaina Cannery Mall lawn near Starbucks Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22, from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. The fair includes art works in various forms, including jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood carving, feather art, and photography by professional artists. The Society uses some of the funds to conduct educational art classes for children.

Free hula show, Sunday

A free Polynesian cultural show with hula takes place at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Sunday, April 23, from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

Craft fair, Sunday

The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs at Maui Gateway Center Sunday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission and parking is free to the public. For more information, call 425-418-4310.

Free Hula Lessons, Tuesday

Free Hawaiian hula dance lessons are offered at the Lahaina Cannery Mall Tuesday, April 25, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.mFor more information, go to lahainacannerymall.com or call 808-661-5304.

KĀʻANAPALI-HONOKŌWAI

Alika Nakoʻoka at Westin

Hawaiian entertainer Alika Nako’oka performs at the Hale Mo’olelo restaurant at the Westin Maui in Kāʻanapali Saturday, April 22, and Tuesday, April 25. Both performances are from 5 to 7 p.m. Nako’oka has played with some of the best in Hawaiʻi, including the late Willie K. For his songs, go to alikasmusic.com. Hale Mo’olele restaurant may be reached by calling 808-667-2525.

Andrea Walls at Java Jazz

Violinist Andrea Walls entertains with Joshua Emmanuel at Java Jazz Saturday and Tuesday, April 22, and 25. Entertainment is from 7 to 10 p.m. both days. For more information, go to javajazzmaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

Danyel Alana at Hula Grill

Singer-guitarist Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill Tuesday, April 25, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Alana has performed with Buddy Miles, The Wailers, Willie Nelson, Richie Havens and Mick Fleetwood. For more information, go to danyelalana.com.

NĀPILI-KAPALUA

Jeff Peterson

Jeff Peterson performs with Kahumoku ʻOhana

Slack key-artist and singer Jeff Peterson performs with George Kahumoku and his Ohana at the Nāpilikai Beach Resort Wednesday, April 26, from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. Peterson has contributed to two Grammy Award-winning recordings and has been honored with 13 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. His slack key recording Maui On My Mind received a Best Album Award ft the Nā Hōkū awards. His website is JeffPetersonguitar.com For more information including tickets, go to Kahumoku.com

Danyel Alana at Kapalua

Singer-songwriter Danyel Alana performs with Roy Kato at The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua Friday, April 21, from 6 to 9 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre. She has performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers. Check out her latest album on her website danyelalana.com For more information, go to Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

MĀʻALAEA

Reggae Bengali Arkangel, Thursday

Reggae artist Bengali Arkangel performs at da Playground Maui Thursday, April 20, at 9 p.m. Bands include Sounds of Jah, Roots N Creation, Uso Mon, and Small Axe. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Old School Friday remixed

DJs including Joe Cortez feature Old School Fridays with a remix of the 80s at 8 p.m, 90s at 9 p.m., and Y2K at 10 p.m. at da Playground Maui Friday, April 21. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

Paula Fuga performs Saturday

Paula Fuga performs at da Maui Playground Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m. The concert also features TrishNalei. Must be 21 or older.Sometimes touring with Jack Johnson, Fuga’s songs have reached well beyond Hawaii’s shores. Her song, If Ever, has reached more than 13 million listens on Spotify. Listen to the Rain has reached 2.93 million on youtube. Her website is PaulaFugaHawaii.com Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571.

MAKAWAO-KULA-PĀʻIA

Hawaiian-style experience at The Point Café, Saturday

Larry Edrina and Shem Kahawai present Hawaiian music along with a hula performance at The Point Café at Ocean Organic Vodka Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22, from 4:45 to 6:45 p.m. There is no charge for the outdoor sunset performance. Ocean Organic Vodka offers a paid tour of its distillery.

On Thursday, April 20, Jason Arcilla performs island-style music, and master ‘ukulele and guitarist Chayce Tancayo performs island-style music Sunday, April 23. On Monday, April, 24, ‘ukulele master CJ Boom Helekahi performs, followed by jazz pianist Mark Johnstone Tuesday, April 25. Randall Rospond sings rock, blues and country Wednesday, April 26. The free performances are presented by Mokulele Airlines, HawaiiOnTV.com, and the Maui Jazz & Blues Festival. For more information, go to OceanVodka.com.

Latin Nights at Heritage Hall, Friday

Salsa and bachata dance lessons begin at Heritage Hall at 401 Baldwin Ave. in Pāʻia Friday, April 21, at 8 p.m., before the band of Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo perform at a dance at 8:30 p.m. On sale are Tio Eduardo’s Tasty Tacos. Bring your own beverages, alcoholic or non-alcoholic. The hall has good ventilation and room for dancing as well as seating. For more information, including changes in the schedule, go to drnat.com.

Upcountry Farmers Market, Saturday

An Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs Saturday, April 22, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It sells fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoʻi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai. The Market serves sometimes as a business incubator where new enterprises start, such a Niu Life Kitchen, which now has a storefront at the Promenade in Wailuku. For more information, including any changes in schedule, go to upcountryfarmersmarket.com.

Painter Eddie Flotte’s exhibit

Eddie Flotte is exhibiting his paintings at Hui Noeau Visual Arts Center through May 12. Flotte has rendered stunningly nostalgic paintings of Maui, especially Pāʻia, in his exhibition “Retrospective: Eddie Flotte – These Are the Moments of ‘Those Were the Days.’” The exhibition is from Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The paintings in this exhibition capture the last days of Maui plantation life before the wave of modern development. His work also depicts his travels and extended stays in Wyeth’s Chadds Ford, The Wetlands of the Jersey Shore, and the area around his hometown of Ambler, PA. The Eddie Flotte Retrospective Exhibition is sponsored by Jeremy and Michelle Baldwin.

The Hui offers art classes for adults and children. Gift items from artists are on sale at the gift shop. The Hui Gift Shop and main house are open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except holidays. For more information, go to huinoeau.com or call 808-572-6560, ext. 21.

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku

George Kahumoku offers ʻukulele lessons

For a limited time, Grammy winner George Kahumoku will be offering traditional slackkey ʻukulele lessons for an hour each at 77 Hana Highway in Paia Monday, April 24, from 5 to 6 p.m. The prerequisite is a willingness to explore and learn about Hawaiian culture, history and songs through singing and playing. For more information about the singalong ukulele workshop including tickets, go to kahumoku.com/calendar/ or call 808-214-6949.

WAILEA-MĀKENA

Kaina Country performs Friday

Country music takes place at Mulligans On The Blue Friday, April 21, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Bring your dancing shoes. For more information including reserved seating and tickets, call Mulligans, 808-874-1131.

Tempa Singer-Nave performs Saturday

Tempa Singer-Nave performs original soul folk and eclectic covers at Mulligans Saturday, April 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. She performs with guitarist-singer Naor Nave and violinist Willie Wainwright. There’s a dance floor. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-871-1131. Weekend entertainment also includes Island Soul around sunset Sunday, April 23, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Coconut frond weaving, Thursday

A coconut frond weaving workshop is scheduled in the performance area at The Shops at Wailea Thursday, April 20, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Hawaiian weaving skills are demonstrated to make baskets, mats, jewelry, and toys. Learn how to create your own keepsake. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Free ʻukulele lesson, Friday

A free ʻukulele lesson takes place at The Shops At Wailea Friday, April 21, from 3 to 4 p.m. The place of the lesson is in front of Malibu Shirts. For more information, go to theshopsatwailea.com or call 808-891-6770.

Benoits’ jazz at Pita Paradise

Jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit entertain at Pita Paradise Sunday, April 23, at 6 p.m. The couple sing jazz, pop, and Broadway show tunes. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com or pitaparadisehawaii.com or call 808-879-7177.

Send inquiries or event listings with attached photographs about Maui Entertainment, Arts and Community events to [email protected]