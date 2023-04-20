The Tenors. PC: courtesy.

Multi-platinum award winning artists, The Tenors, will perform LIVE in Wailuku on Friday, May 19, 2023 to benefit Imua Family Services and the development of the Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden – an outdoor nature-based play space for Maui’s keiki.

The benefit concert by Imua Family Services is being held in partnership with KJKS – 99.9 KISS FM.

The Tenors is an international vocal group made up of four incredible musicians: Victor Micallef, Clifton Murray, Alberto Urso and Mark Masri. They perform operatic pop music which is a mixture of classical and pop, with original songs and tributes that range from new songs like “Miracle” and “Christmas Miracle” to classics such as “The Prayer”, “Nessun Dorma”, “Forever Young” and “Hallelujah.”

Blending classical music and contemporary pop, the award-winning and multi-platinum selling band has achieved international success, performing over 1500 live shows and hundreds of TV appearances on five continents.

The Friday evening concert, held beneath the stars and the garden’s centuries-old monkeypod tree canopy, will benefit the ongoing development of the Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden. The venue is currently under development and will soon be open to the public full-time with children’s outdoor learning exhibits, family play spaces, a second Imua Inclusion Preschool campus and more.

Tickets are available for as low as $50 for a family of five, while superfans can take advantage of a special Meet & Greet reception following the concert. Event gates open at 6 p.m. with convenient transportation available via the Artsy Bee Shuttle, courtesy of Maui County. The shuttle runs between the event and the Maui Lani Safeway parking lot starting at 5 p.m. Food will be available for purchase at the event.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://imuafamily.ticketspice.com/tenors-2023. Questions may be directed to Imua Family Services at 808-244-7467 or [email protected]

Editor’s note: KJKS – 99.9 KISS FM is owned and operated by Pacific Media Group, the parent company of Maui Now.