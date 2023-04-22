Earthquake 4.22.23. PC: USGS/HVO

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake reported at around 2:24 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

The earthquake was located about 2 km south southeast of Volcano on Hawaiʻi Island at a depth of 1.1 km below sea level.

The earthquake was about 2 km north northeast of Kīlauea caldera, just within the boundaries of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Moderate shaking occurred during the earthquake and light damage has been reported. There were a total of 42 felt reports recorded by the USGS Did You Feel It website within the first half hour of the quake.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that aftershocks are possible in the coming days to weeks.