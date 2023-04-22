Maui News

4.2 earthquake had no apparent impact on either Muana Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes

April 22, 2023, 3:38 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Earthquake 4.22.23. PC: USGS/HVO

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake reported at around 2:24 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

The earthquake was located about 2 km south southeast of Volcano on Hawaiʻi Island at a depth of 1.1 km below sea level. 

The earthquake was about 2 km north northeast of Kīlauea caldera, just within the boundaries of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Moderate shaking occurred during the earthquake and light damage has been reported. There were a total of 42 felt reports recorded by the USGS Did You Feel It website within the first half hour of the quake.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that aftershocks are possible in the coming days to weeks.  

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Operation Keiki Shield On Maui Nets Nine Arrests 2New Online Reservation System At Iao On Maui Aimed At Reducing Overcrowding 3Maui Nui Reefs And Waiheʻe Coastal Dunes Among Projects In Biden Harris Funding For Climate Ready Coasts 4Maui Police To Conduct Coordinated Agency Emergency Preparedness Exercise In Kihei 52023 Maui Marathon Road Closures And Traffic Delays Sunday April 23 6Volunteers Needed At Kaunoa Senior Wellness Program