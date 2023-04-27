Maui News

Maui police promote Gordon Sagun Jr. to Lieutenant

April 27, 2023, 5:21 PM HST
Gordon Sagun Jr.

The Maui Police Department announced the promotion of Gordon Sagun Jr. to the rank of Lieutenant, effective on May 1, 2023.

Lieutenant Sagun joined the department in 1995, where he began his career as a Police Officer I in the Lahaina Patrol District, followed by a transfer to the Wailuku Patrol District.  

In 1997, he served a one-year tour of duty in the Molokaʻi Patrol District before transferring back to Wailuku Patrol.  In 2000, he was assigned to Kīhei Patrol District, where he served as a Field Training Officer until 2007 when he transferred to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Division.  

In 2011, he was promoted to Sergeant and served for a year in the Communications Section before transferring to the Lahaina Criminal Investigation Division.  While in the Criminal Investigation Division, he served in the Kīhei and Wailuku Districts in the Crimes Against Persons Unit and the White Collar/Financial Crime Unit.   In 2020, he was appointed to his most recent assignment in the Internal Affairs Division.

Lieutenant Sagun assists in training police recruits as a Firearms Instructor and has served as an operator and later as a Team Leader for the Special Response Team and the Clandestine Laboratory Response Team. 

For the past decade, he has coached and practiced jiu-jitsu.   He and his wife Kimberly have two daughters, Jacy and Jayde Lynn.

