





















Hawaiian Airlines restarted its three-times-weekly service between Honolulu and Fukuoka this weekend, returning as the only carrier connecting the two cities with passenger and cargo service.

Fukuoka – Honolulu Flight Schedule

Fukuoka becomes the fourth destination in Japan that Hawaiian serves, joining Tokyo International Airport (Haneda), Narita International Airport, and Kansai International Airport.

The carrier will continue to operate its Japan routes with its 278-seat, spacious wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft, which feature 18 Premium Cabin lie-flat leather seats, 68 of its popular Extra Comfort seats, and 192 Main Cabin seats.

Departing guests in Honolulu and Fukuoka were treated to music, lei and welcome gifts during the weekend festivities.

At HNL, remarks were made by Jon Snook, EVP and chief operations officer at Hawaiian Airlines and Ed Sniffen, director for Department of Transportation – Airports.

Hawaiian inaugurated FUK service in November 2019 before suspending the route in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.