West Side

Today: Sunny with isolated showers. Highs 77 to 85. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 63 to 69. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 85. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 85. Northeast winds up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 65. North winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Monday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 85. Northwest winds up to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then partly sunny with numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82 near the shore to around 61 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows 63 to 68 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Monday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 77 to 82 near the shore to 58 to 63 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 84. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 65. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 84. Northeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 53 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 44 at the visitor center to around 39 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday: Sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 58 at the visitor center to around 52 at the summit. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then partly sunny with numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82 near the shore to around 61 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows 63 to 68 near the shore to around 49 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Monday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 77 to 82 near the shore to 58 to 63 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 80. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows around 64. Northeast winds up to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 79. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 58 to 68. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will prevail today. A band of deeper moisture will shift into the eastern islands this morning, then into the western end of the state tonight, bringing an increase in showers as it moves through. The trades will ease Monday through the middle of next week, allowing land and sea breezes to be common over the western islands with moderate east- southeast winds prevailing over the eastern end of the state. A closed low aloft could bring some unsettled weather with locally heavy rain and thunderstorms to portions of the state Tuesday and Wednesday. Breezy trade winds and more typical windward and mauka focused showers appear to return Thursday into next weekend.

Discussion

Currently at the surface, a 1032 mb high is centered around 1300 miles north-northeast of Honolulu, and a cold front is located roughly 1100 miles west-northwest of Kauai. The gradient remains rather tight, with moderate trade winds prevailing in unsheltered areas early this morning. Infrared satellite imagery shows mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions across most of the state, with a bit more cloud cover coming into windward sections of the Big Island. Radar imagery shows scattered showers moving into windward Big Island, isolated showers affecting windward sections of the smaller islands, and dry conditions in leeward locales. Main short term focus revolves around rain chances and trade wind trends during the next couple days.

High pressure northeast of the islands will keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds in place today. The trades will begin to ease tonight and Monday over the western islands as a cold front approaches from the northwest, while moderate to locally breezy trade persist over the eastern end of the state. The front will then weaken into a trough west of the islands Monday night through Wednesday, while the high to the northeast weakens. Winds will become light and variable over the western islands during this time, with land and sea breezes dominant. Over the eastern end of the state moderate east-southeast winds will prevail. The trough west of the state will dampen out Wednesday night and Thursday as high pressure builds north of the islands, bringing a return of moderate to locally breezy trade winds. The high will then strengthen slightly and settle southward Thursday night through next weekend, with breezy to locally windy trades expected.

As for the remaining weather details, a band of deeper moisture will move into windward sections of the eastern islands today, bringing an increase in showers here. Meanwhile, rather dry trade wind weather will prevail over the eastern end of the state. The airmass will remain somewhat unstable over the Big Island, so a thunderstorm or two will be possible this afternoon. The deeper moisture will then shift westward tonight and Monday, bringing an increase in showers to the western islands, while drier air works into the eastern end of the state bringing a reduction in shower coverage. A thunderstorm could pop once again Monday afternoon on the Big Island as the airmass will remain somewhat unstable.

The forecast becomes more interesting Monday night through the middle of the week, as a deep upper level trough closes off a southward moving mid/upper level low west of the state. Model guidance shows the potential for some deep moisture to be advected northward on the southeasterly boundary layer flow into the islands during this time, but differs on how close the closed low will be to the state. There is the potential for some heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, particularly over the western end of the island chain, but details remain uncertain at this time.

Although there remains some model differences during the late week into next weekend time frame, the general trend appears to favor a return to more typical trade wind weather across the island chain.

Aviation

This morning, expect isolated shower activity to mainly affect areas along the windward coasts and slopes with partly cloudy and dry conditions elsewhere. By this afternoon, however, isolated thunderstorms will become possible over the Big Island. Periods of MVFR ceilings and visibility may accompany these storms.

High pressure far northeast of the state will allow for moderate easterly flow to persist across the island chain during the forecast period.

No AIRMETs are currently in effect.

Marine

Trade winds will remain in the moderate to locally strong range today across the region. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) was extended for the typically windy waters around Maui and the Big Island through 6 PM Monday. Wind speeds may weaken below SCA levels from Monday night through Wednesday as another cold front approaches the islands from the northwest. Moderate to locally strong trade winds return from Thursday into next weekend.

Small surf along the north and west facing shores will hold today from a small north-northwest (320-330 degree) swell. A moderate sized long period northwest (320 degree) swell will arrive Monday, peak Tuesday, then gradually lower Wednesday through Friday. This next swell will produce a large increase to north and west shore surf heights from late Monday through Wednesday, approaching High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels as the swell energy peaks on Tuesday.

Small surf along the south facing shores remains in the forecast today. A new long period south-southwest (200-210 degree) swell will build from Monday night to Tuesday, peaking Wednesday and Thursday near HSA levels. This swell energy will then gradually lower from Friday into next weekend.

Small surf along east facing shores will trend up slightly into Monday as the trades strengthen over and upstream of the islands. East shore surf will build close to seasonal average levels by the end of the week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Monday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!