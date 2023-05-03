Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 03, 2023

May 3, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
10-15
10-15
8-12
8-12 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
6-8
7-10 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 07:01 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 12:42 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 07:03 AM HST.




High 2.1 feet 01:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:51 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The northwest swell (310 degree) has filled in around the islands today,and is expected to gradually decline through tomorrow. Surf along south-facing shores will be elevated this week as two long period south southwest swells (180-200 degree) build into the region Wednesday and again this weekend. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) may need to be issued for south facing shores Wednesday as the swell builds late tonight. East facing shores will remain small through Wednesday but will rise later this week as the trades return and restrengthen. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
