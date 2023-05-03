Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 10-15 10-15 8-12 8-12 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 4-6 4-6 6-8 7-10 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 07:01 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 12:42 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 07:03 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 01:50 PM HST. Sunrise 5:54 AM HST. Sunset 6:51 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The northwest swell (310 degree) has filled in around the islands today,and is expected to gradually decline through tomorrow. Surf along south-facing shores will be elevated this week as two long period south southwest swells (180-200 degree) build into the region Wednesday and again this weekend. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) may need to be issued for south facing shores Wednesday as the swell builds late tonight. East facing shores will remain small through Wednesday but will rise later this week as the trades return and restrengthen.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.