Maui Surf Forecast for May 03, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|10-15
|10-15
|8-12
|8-12
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|6-8
|7-10
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:54 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:51 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The northwest swell (310 degree) has filled in around the islands today,and is expected to gradually decline through tomorrow. Surf along south-facing shores will be elevated this week as two long period south southwest swells (180-200 degree) build into the region Wednesday and again this weekend. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) may need to be issued for south facing shores Wednesday as the swell builds late tonight. East facing shores will remain small through Wednesday but will rise later this week as the trades return and restrengthen.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com