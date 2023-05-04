Maui News

Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku to close briefly May 5 for swim test

May 4, 2023, 10:32 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool. File photo courtesy County of Maui.

The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, May 5, for a swim test that’s part of pool guard recruitment, the county Department of Parks and Recreation announced. The pool will reopen from 1 to 4 p.m. that day for lap and recreational training.

The department thanked the public for patience and understanding.

Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool is located at 700 Halia Nakoa St. in Wailuku.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For general Maui County parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Police Provide Update On Fatal Shooting On Molokaʻi 2Child Found Unresponsive At Resort Pool Area On Maui Police Say No Foul Play Is Suspected 3Salvage Begins Of Grounded Vessel Near Culturally Significant Birthing Stone In Lahiana 4Grand Wailea Hosts Special Mothers Day Brunch May 14 5Mahu Magic Celebrates Diversity At Native Hawaiian Convention 6Maui Entertainment Arts Community May 4 May 10