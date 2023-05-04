Maui News
Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku to close briefly May 5 for swim test
A
A
A
The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, May 5, for a swim test that’s part of pool guard recruitment, the county Department of Parks and Recreation announced. The pool will reopen from 1 to 4 p.m. that day for lap and recreational training.
The department thanked the public for patience and understanding.
Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool is located at 700 Halia Nakoa St. in Wailuku.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
For general Maui County parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments