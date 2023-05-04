Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool. File photo courtesy County of Maui.

The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, May 5, for a swim test that’s part of pool guard recruitment, the county Department of Parks and Recreation announced. The pool will reopen from 1 to 4 p.m. that day for lap and recreational training.

The department thanked the public for patience and understanding.

Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool is located at 700 Halia Nakoa St. in Wailuku.

For general Maui County parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.