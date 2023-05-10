Foreground image: Sen. Angus McKelvey. Background image: Senate Chamber. File photo PC: Hawaiʻi State Senate.

Senator Angus McKelvey (District 6 – West Maui, Mā’alaea, Waikapū, South Maui) today, announced the release of $600,000 in funding for a new multipurpose covered facility at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School.

“I want to extend my gratitude to Governor Green for releasing the funds which were previously secured for this important project at the elementary school,” Sen. McKelvey said. This funding was secured during the 2022 Legislative Session when he was serving as the State Representative for the area.

“One of the things I have applied to my work in the Senate, which was learned from my many years in the House, is that you need to follow projects through their various steps in order to turn a legislative appropriation into an actual building,” the senator stated, adding that he would continue tracking this and other projects in the district to ensure they come to fruition.

“I also want to thank the rest of the Maui delegation for this and other monies which have been earmarked for important Maui projects. Without their support, along with the Governor’s, it’s a lot harder to secure funds for projects like this,” he said.