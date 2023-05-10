Maui News

Funds released for multipurpose covered facility at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary

May 10, 2023, 11:10 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Foreground image: Sen. Angus McKelvey. Background image: Senate Chamber. File photo PC: Hawaiʻi State Senate.

Senator Angus McKelvey (District 6 – West Maui, Mā’alaea, Waikapū, South Maui) today, announced the release of $600,000 in funding for a new multipurpose covered facility at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School.

“I want to extend my gratitude to Governor Green for releasing the funds which were previously secured for this important project at the elementary school,” Sen. McKelvey said. This funding was secured during the 2022 Legislative Session when he was serving as the State Representative for the area.  

“One of the things I have applied to my work in the Senate, which was learned from my many years in the House, is that you need to follow projects through their various steps in order to turn a legislative appropriation into an actual building,” the senator stated, adding that he would continue tracking this and other projects in the district to ensure they come to fruition.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I also want to thank the rest of the Maui delegation for this and other monies which have been earmarked for important Maui projects. Without their support, along with the Governor’s, it’s a lot harder to secure funds for projects like this,” he said. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Two Maui Businesses Accelerate Their Growth As Part Of Entrepreneurial Cohort 2Maui Among Top Spots In Us News World Report Best Vacations Lists 3Vehicle Accident On Pulehu Road Downs Pole And Lines Repairs Underway 4Foodland Celebrates 75 Years In Hawaiʻi 5Bishop Larry Silva To Bless Sculpture On Maui Honoring Saint Damien 6Maui Police Department Seeks Help With Information On Missing Woman