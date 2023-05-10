Maui News

Hāna Highway closed at Alelele Point near Kīpahulu in wake of recent rockfall

May 10, 2023, 8:57 PM HST
Rockfall obstructs Hāna Highway near Kīpahulu in East Maui on April 27. PC: County of Maui.

Due to safety issues in the wake of recent rockfall, the County of Maui will close Hāna Highway from Alelele Bridge to Lelekea Bridge near Kīpahulu in East Maui beginning tonight, May 10.

Motorists will not be able to travel between Hāna and Kaupō areas during the closure, which may extend up to a month, according to a County of Maui news release.

County crews will be working to stabilize cliffside conditions including removing loose rocks. An engineering assessment on Wednesday, May 10, deemed the cliffside unsafe.

County crews work to clear the April 27 rockfall from Hāna Highway near Kīpahulu. PC: County of Maui.
Message boards will be placed in Kanaio and in Hāna to alert motorists about the road closure.

In recent days, rockfall has obstructed the road, creating hazardous conditions. Last week, a vehicle was damaged in the area from rocks and cliffside mud. The driver was uninjured, but the incident triggered an assessment of safety conditions.

A vehicle is damaged from cliffside debris on May 4 in the area to be closed. No one was injured in the incident that caused extensive damage to the vehicle. PC: County of Maui.

Comments

