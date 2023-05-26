Maui News

Mālama Maui Nui Seeks New Executive Director

May 26, 2023, 11:39 AM HST
Mālama Maui Nui’s Get the Drift and Bag It! cleanup campaign happens annually in September. File photo.

Mālama Maui Nui is seeking a new Executive Director to lead a small team of individuals committed to keeping Maui Nui healthy and beautiful. MMN staff and volunteers work on a variety of projects including litter pickups, marine debris cleanups, recycling events, planting projects and dumpsite removals that benefit surrounding communities and ecosystems.

MMN needs a self-directed individual who enjoys working with diverse groups of people and is highly skilled at identifying and working with community stakeholders, local government and elected leaders. The organization is seeking a dynamic team leader with the ability to transform positive relationships into successful outcomes for the benefit of Maui Nui’s environment.

The Executive Director reports to MMN’s Board of Directors and oversees the organization’s fiscal and programmatic operations.

Interested candidates should apply online at the MalamaMauiNui.org/Careers and provide a cover letter including three professional references and a current resume. The deadline to apply is June 30. Inquiries may be sent to [email protected].

