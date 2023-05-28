Maui News

Carissa Moore among final four at Surf Ranch Pro

May 28, 2023, 10:40 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Finals Day is ON at the Surf Ranch Pro Presented by 805 Beer, Stop No. 6 on the World SurfLeague Championship Tour. After a full day and night of competition, the field has been narrowed to eight men and four women.

In the men’s division, Maui’s Ian Gentil was eliminated in the first round, with Italo Ferreira of Brazil advancing from that initial heat.

LEMOORE, CALIFORNIA – MAY 26: Ian Gentil of Hawaii surfs in a practice session prior to the commencement of the Surf Ranch Pro on May 26, 2023 at Lemoore, California. (Photo by Aaron Hughes/World Surf League)

In the women’s division, five-time World Champion Carissa Moore (HAW) moved into the top position on the rankings after her Qualifying Round heat win on Saturday. Moore will now have to get past Tour veteran Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) in the Semifinals if she wants to win her third CT event of the season at the Surf Ranch. 

3X World Champion Carissa Moore (HAW) has a points total of 17.60 (out of a possible 20.00) and on top of the leaderboard after her Qualifying Run 1 and Run 2 at the 2018 Surf Ranch Pro in Lemoore, CA, USA. CREDIT © WSL / Cestari. SOCIAL : @wsl @kc80

The winners of the 2023 Surf Ranch Pro will be crowned this afternoon. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf Ranch Pro Pres. by 805 Beer Women’s Semifinals Matchups:  
HEAT 1: Caroline Marks (USA) vs. Caitlin Simmers (USA)
HEAT 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA)

Surf Ranch Pro Pres. by 805 Beer Men’s Quarterfinal Matchups:  
HEAT 1: Griffin Colapinto (USA) vs. Yago Dora (BRA)
HEAT 2: Filipe Toledo (BRA) vs. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)
HEAT 3: Ethan Ewing (AUS) vs. Gabriel Medina (BRA) 
HEAT 4: Joao Chianca (BRA) vs. Italo Ferreira (BRA) 

Watch LIVE
The Surf Ranch Pro Presented by 805 Beer will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL’s YouTube channel, and the free WSLapp

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Kahului Structure Fire Results In Multiple Road Closures 2County Water Director To Discuss Possible Water Rate Increases 3Maui Humane Society Issues Urgent Plea To Address Extreme Overcrowding Of Kennels 4Small Town Big Art Upcoming Events 5Vendors Can Now Apply To 10th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival 6American Savings Bank And Hawaiʻi Community Lending Invest 4 3m In Native Hawaiian Homeownership