Finals Day is ON at the Surf Ranch Pro Presented by 805 Beer, Stop No. 6 on the World SurfLeague Championship Tour. After a full day and night of competition, the field has been narrowed to eight men and four women.

In the men’s division, Maui’s Ian Gentil was eliminated in the first round, with Italo Ferreira of Brazil advancing from that initial heat.

LEMOORE, CALIFORNIA – MAY 26: Ian Gentil of Hawaii surfs in a practice session prior to the commencement of the Surf Ranch Pro on May 26, 2023 at Lemoore, California. (Photo by Aaron Hughes/World Surf League)

In the women’s division, five-time World Champion Carissa Moore (HAW) moved into the top position on the rankings after her Qualifying Round heat win on Saturday. Moore will now have to get past Tour veteran Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) in the Semifinals if she wants to win her third CT event of the season at the Surf Ranch.

3X World Champion Carissa Moore (HAW) has a points total of 17.60 (out of a possible 20.00) and on top of the leaderboard after her Qualifying Run 1 and Run 2 at the 2018 Surf Ranch Pro in Lemoore, CA, USA. CREDIT © WSL / Cestari. SOCIAL : @wsl @kc80

The winners of the 2023 Surf Ranch Pro will be crowned this afternoon.

Surf Ranch Pro Pres. by 805 Beer Women’s Semifinals Matchups:

HEAT 1: Caroline Marks (USA) vs. Caitlin Simmers (USA)

HEAT 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA)

Surf Ranch Pro Pres. by 805 Beer Men’s Quarterfinal Matchups:

HEAT 1: Griffin Colapinto (USA) vs. Yago Dora (BRA)

HEAT 2: Filipe Toledo (BRA) vs. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)

HEAT 3: Ethan Ewing (AUS) vs. Gabriel Medina (BRA)

HEAT 4: Joao Chianca (BRA) vs. Italo Ferreira (BRA)

Watch LIVE

The Surf Ranch Pro Presented by 805 Beer will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL’s YouTube channel, and the free WSLapp.

