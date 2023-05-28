Carissa Moore among final four at Surf Ranch Pro
Finals Day is ON at the Surf Ranch Pro Presented by 805 Beer, Stop No. 6 on the World SurfLeague Championship Tour. After a full day and night of competition, the field has been narrowed to eight men and four women.
In the men’s division, Maui’s Ian Gentil was eliminated in the first round, with Italo Ferreira of Brazil advancing from that initial heat.
In the women’s division, five-time World Champion Carissa Moore (HAW) moved into the top position on the rankings after her Qualifying Round heat win on Saturday. Moore will now have to get past Tour veteran Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) in the Semifinals if she wants to win her third CT event of the season at the Surf Ranch.
The winners of the 2023 Surf Ranch Pro will be crowned this afternoon.
Surf Ranch Pro Pres. by 805 Beer Women’s Semifinals Matchups:
HEAT 1: Caroline Marks (USA) vs. Caitlin Simmers (USA)
HEAT 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA)
Surf Ranch Pro Pres. by 805 Beer Men’s Quarterfinal Matchups:
HEAT 1: Griffin Colapinto (USA) vs. Yago Dora (BRA)
HEAT 2: Filipe Toledo (BRA) vs. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)
HEAT 3: Ethan Ewing (AUS) vs. Gabriel Medina (BRA)
HEAT 4: Joao Chianca (BRA) vs. Italo Ferreira (BRA)
Watch LIVE
The Surf Ranch Pro Presented by 805 Beer will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL’s YouTube channel, and the free WSLapp.