Maui’s Ian Gentil (Dec. 1, 2022) Qualifies for the Championship Tour. PC: file World Surf League

Maui surfer Ian Gentil made the mid-season cut on the World Surf League’s Championship Tour, and now looks to begin a fight for a chance at the Final 5 starting next week in Lemoore, California.

The Surf Ranch Pro presented by 805 Beer is bringing the Championship Tour and the world’s best surfers to California on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Surf Ranch Pro is a pivotal event as the back half of the season begins. The athletes will be pulling out all the stops as they compete to secure a spot in the Top 5 and battle it out for a World Title.

Surf Ranch is also crucial for the surfers striving for Olympic Qualification. The WSL CT is the Tier 1 pathway to qualification, having already provisionally qualified four women for the 2024 Olympics.

There are 10 Men’s Surfing and four Women’s Surfing spots still up for grabs, and the points from Surf Ranch will be critical in deciding who will represent their country in Tahiti next year.

Watch LIVE

The Surf Ranch Pro Presented by 805 Beer will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL’s YouTube channel, and the free WSL app. Check out more ways to watch from the WSL’s broadcast partners.

Surf Ranch Pro Competition Schedule

Saturday, May 27: Day 1 of Competition – Rounds 1 & 2

7 a.m. – Doors Open: Competition Starts

10:15 – 11:15 a.m. – Break

2:30 – 3:15 p.m. – Break

6:30 – 7:30 p.m. – Break / Musical Performance by Tropa Magica

10 p.m. – Competition Ends for the Day

Sunday, May 28: Day 2 of Competition – Quarter Finals through Finals

9 a.m. – Doors Open

10 a.m. – Competition Starts

3:30 p.m. – Competition Ends; Event Concludes

Schedule subject to change.