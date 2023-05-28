PC: Rudy R. Salazar, NALC Food Drive Coordinator, Kahului Post Office

Kahului Post Office carriers and staff showed appreciation to Maui Postal patrons for their support in the 31st Annual Letter Carriers “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive recently held on May 13.

Maui carriers collected a total of 47,000 pounds of food and $550 in monetary donations while delivering their routes.

Rudy R. Salazar, NALC Food Drive Coordinator at the Kahului Post Office said this will help the Maui Food Bank provide approximately 38,140 meals for those in need in Maui County.