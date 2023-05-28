Maui News

Maui letter carriers collected 47,000 pounds of food for annual Stamp Out Hunger drive

May 28, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
PC: Rudy R. Salazar, NALC Food Drive Coordinator, Kahului Post Office

Kahului Post Office carriers and staff showed appreciation to Maui Postal patrons for their support in the 31st Annual Letter Carriers “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive recently held on May 13.

Maui carriers collected a total of 47,000 pounds of food and $550 in monetary donations while delivering their routes.

Rudy R. Salazar, NALC Food Drive Coordinator at the Kahului Post Office said this will help the Maui Food Bank provide approximately 38,140 meals for those in need in Maui County. 

Ultimately, all donations from Stamp Out Hunger will help provide food for the 1 in 6 Hawai‘i residents struggling with hunger. This includes 1 in 4 keiki in Hawai‘i – the second highest rate of child food insecurity in the United States.

Always occurring on the second Saturday of May, Stamp Out Hunger involves a coordinated effort between letter carriers, food bank employees, volunteers, donors, and other community partners.

