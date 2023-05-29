Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.4 feet 11:58 AM HST. Low 0.9 feet 04:51 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:02 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 8 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 10:29 PM HST. Low 0.1 feet 05:30 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 12:32 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 05:57 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:03 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current small west-northwest swell will provide a slight boost in surf heights along most exposed north and west facing shores into Tuesday. This swell will fade by mid-week, with small summertime surf expected along north facing shores starting Wednesday. The current medium-period south-southwest swell will continue to produce modest surf along south facing shores into mid-week. Surf will likely drop below the summertime average along south facing shores later this week. Expect below normal surf along east facing shores early this week, with a slight increase in choppy surf possible as the trade winds strengthen around mid-week.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.