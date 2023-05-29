Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 29, 2023

May 29, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.4 feet 11:58 AM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 04:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:02 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 8 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 10:29 PM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 05:30 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 12:32 PM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 05:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:03 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current small west-northwest swell will provide a slight boost in surf heights along most exposed north and west facing shores into Tuesday. This swell will fade by mid-week, with small summertime surf expected along north facing shores starting Wednesday. The current medium-period south-southwest swell will continue to produce modest surf along south facing shores into mid-week. Surf will likely drop below the summertime average along south facing shores later this week. Expect below normal surf along east facing shores early this week, with a slight increase in choppy surf possible as the trade winds strengthen around mid-week. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    124 People Cited At Kaʻena Point State Park Most For Access During Off Hours      221st Annual Maui Matsuri Festival Draws Thousands Of Attendees      3Damage To Be Assessed After Moorings Were Placed On Coral During Hawaiʻi Island Canoe Regatta      4County Water Director To Discuss Possible Water Rate Increases      5Kahului Structure Fire Results In Multiple Road Closures      6Ritz Carlton Maui To Host Kapalua Signature Winemaker Dinner Featuring Celebrity Chefs